Will Raiders’ Defense Answer Crucial Test vs. Jaguars?
The Las Vegas Raiders' defense has been one of the few bright spots during the team's 2-5 start to the season. Still, the unit is coming off of one of its worst performances of the past few seasons, a 31-point loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 7. Las Vegas' defense is ready to bounce back.
What the Raiders Must Do
Although the Jacksonville Jaguars are not the Chiefs, and Trevor Lawrence is not Patrick Mahomes, he is still one of the more talented quarterbacks in the National Football League. As the Raiders' offense continus to figure things out, their defense must continue playing well.
That starts with doing all they can to slow down Lawrence. Neither team is good enough to overlook the other. Jacksonville may not have many household names, but the Raiders do not have many either. Sunday is game that both teams need to win for various reasons.
Before practice earlier this week, Raiders Defensive Coordinator Patrick Graham noted a few of the things that Lawrence has done well this season. Graham knows Lawrence has the ability to explode for a big game at any time. Graham must have Las Vegas' defense prepared.
“He's doing a good job of getting the ball out quick. He has a lot of weapons out there with the receivers, the backs and the tight ends. I know the one guy, he's hurt, he's on IR, but the other two are coming along. But the ball is getting out quick. The thing that's strikingly different to me is his footwork,” Graham said.
“Again, I'm not quarterbacks coach by any stretch of imagination, but I watch a lot of them, and just the improvement of his footwork I thought has been really telling in terms of how he's able to get rid of the ball. I think he does a good job of extending plays, in terms of when he goes to scramble, stepping up in the pocket to throw the ball down the field. It's real impressive to see that. So, he presents some challenges. And then on top of that, he can get the ball anywhere on the field, but he could also run.”
