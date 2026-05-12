Film Study: First Look at Raiders' CB Jermod McCoy

The Las Vegas Raiders were the team that took a swing on Tennessee cornerback Jermod McCoy, despite uncertainty about his NFL future.

McCoy tore his ACL in January of 2025, and while he is expected to fully recover from that, he may also have to have another procedure on his knee that may cause him to miss the 2026 season.

Tennessee defensive back Jermod McCoy (3) jogs during warm-ups before a NCAA football game between Tennessee Volunteers and New Mexico State Aggies at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Nov. 15, 2025. | Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Some teams were reportedly worried that another procedure would essentially end his NFL career, so they were wary of selecting him at all. The Raiders, who are not expected to compete in the AFC playoff picture yet, felt like they were the perfect team to take a swing at McCoy's talent.

And he has a lot of talent.

Tennessee defensive back Jermod McCoy (3) takes down Vanderbilt wide receiver Quincy Skinner Jr. (3) during the third quarter at FirstBank Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024. | Stephanie Amador / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

There's a reason McCoy was considered by many in NFL circles to be the best cornerback in the class. He is athletic, fast, and has impeccable technique on the boundary.

What are the Raiders getting in Jermod McCoy? Let's break down his film and examine his strengths and areas for improvement.

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Tennessee defensive back Jermod McCoy (DB20) speaks to media members during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

This is another installment of our film study series. You can read Fernando Mendoza's, Treydan Stukes', Keyron Crawford's, and Trey Zuhn III's by clicking on the links.

The Film on Jermod McCoy

Tennessee defensive back Jermod McCoy (3) during an SEC conference game between Tennessee and Alabama in Neyland Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024. | Caitie McMekin/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Games watched: Ohio State, Alabama (2024)

The first thing that stands out on tape about McCoy is his effortless ability in coverage. When he drops back to cover receivers, it just looks like he is gliding.

McCoy is incredible when mirroring receivers, giving them no space and matching their every move. He did so in the College Football Playoff against Ohio State, even if Tennessee didn't win the game.

Tennessee defensive back Jermod McCoy (3) warms up during a Tennessee football practice, Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2024. | Caitie McMekin/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

If his knee is healthy, McCoy should quickly become one of the Raiders' best cover corners. They haven't had a lockdown player like him in a long time, so he could be a welcome sight to their defensive backfield.

What To Improve Upon

Tennessee defensive back Jermod McCoy (3) points down the field during a game between Tennessee and Kentucky at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024. | Caitie McMekin/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

McCoy is a good run defender, but he doesn't have the frame to consistently be a force in that department. He will give effort on every snap, but his smaller physique causes him to get caught up on blocks at times.

He also tends to struggle when defending a zone, as he gets turned around and leaves a ball carrier wide open. This is coachable and shouldn't be too much of an issue in the league, but it popped up on tape.

The Verdict

Tennessee defensive back Jermod McCoy (3) before a game between Tennessee and Kent State at Neyland Stadium, in Knoxville, Tenn., Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024. | Caitie McMekin/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

McCoy has all the traits of a future star cornerback. It will all come down to his health.

If he can get his knee healthy and put on a little more muscle mass on an NFL weight program, his ability to defend the run will improve. Then, he'll have a few flaws as a player outside of health.