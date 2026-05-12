Film Study: First Look at Raiders' CB Jermod McCoy
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The Las Vegas Raiders were the team that took a swing on Tennessee cornerback Jermod McCoy, despite uncertainty about his NFL future.
McCoy tore his ACL in January of 2025, and while he is expected to fully recover from that, he may also have to have another procedure on his knee that may cause him to miss the 2026 season.
Some teams were reportedly worried that another procedure would essentially end his NFL career, so they were wary of selecting him at all. The Raiders, who are not expected to compete in the AFC playoff picture yet, felt like they were the perfect team to take a swing at McCoy's talent.
And he has a lot of talent.
There's a reason McCoy was considered by many in NFL circles to be the best cornerback in the class. He is athletic, fast, and has impeccable technique on the boundary.
What are the Raiders getting in Jermod McCoy? Let's break down his film and examine his strengths and areas for improvement.
This is another installment of our film study series. You can read Fernando Mendoza's, Treydan Stukes', Keyron Crawford's, and Trey Zuhn III's by clicking on the links.
The Film on Jermod McCoy
Games watched: Ohio State, Alabama (2024)
The first thing that stands out on tape about McCoy is his effortless ability in coverage. When he drops back to cover receivers, it just looks like he is gliding.
McCoy is incredible when mirroring receivers, giving them no space and matching their every move. He did so in the College Football Playoff against Ohio State, even if Tennessee didn't win the game.
If his knee is healthy, McCoy should quickly become one of the Raiders' best cover corners. They haven't had a lockdown player like him in a long time, so he could be a welcome sight to their defensive backfield.
What To Improve Upon
McCoy is a good run defender, but he doesn't have the frame to consistently be a force in that department. He will give effort on every snap, but his smaller physique causes him to get caught up on blocks at times.
He also tends to struggle when defending a zone, as he gets turned around and leaves a ball carrier wide open. This is coachable and shouldn't be too much of an issue in the league, but it popped up on tape.
The Verdict
McCoy has all the traits of a future star cornerback. It will all come down to his health.
If he can get his knee healthy and put on a little more muscle mass on an NFL weight program, his ability to defend the run will improve. Then, he'll have a few flaws as a player outside of health.
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Carter Landis studied journalism at Michigan State University where I graduated in May of 2022. He currently is a sports reporter for a local television station, and is a writer covering the Las Vegas RaidersFollow CarterLandis3