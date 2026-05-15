TV Schedule, Bonus Predictions, Following Raiders' Schedule Release
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The Las Vegas Raiders and the rest of the National Football League are gearing up for the 2026 season, with the league's regular-season schedule released. The upcoming season gives the Raiders a chance to put the forgettable past few seasons behind them and begin turning things around.
Confirmed Raiders Scheduled Dates/Times
The Raiders will face:
Sept. 13, 1:25 PM PST, FOX: Miami Dolphins (Home)
Sept. 20, 1:05 PM PST, CBS: Los Angeles Chargers (Away)
Sept. 27, 1:25 PM PST, CBS: New Orleans Saints (Away)
Oct 4, 1:25 PM PST, CBS: Kansas City Chiefs (Home)
Oct. 11, 10:00 AM PST, CBS: New England Patriots (Away)
Oct. 18, 1:25 PM PST, CBS: Buffalo Bills (Home)
Oct. 25, 1:25 PM PST, FOX: Los Angeles Rams (Home)
Nov. 1, 10:00 AM PST, CBS: New York Jets: (Away)
Nov. 8, 1:05 PST, CBS: San Francisco 49ers (Away)
Nov. 15, 1:05 PM, PST, CBS: Seattle Seahawks (Home)
Nov. 22, 1:25 PM PST, FOX: Denver Broncos (Away)
Nov. 29, 10:00 AM PST, CBS: Cleveland Browns (Away)
Dec. 6: BYE WEEK
Dec. 13, 1:05 PM PST, CBS: Los Angeles Chargers (Home)
Dec. 20, 1:25 PST, CBS: Denver Broncos (Home)
Dec. 27, 1:05 PM PST, FOX: Tennessee Titans (Home)
Jan. 3, 1:05 PM PST, CBS: Arizona Cardinals (Away)
Jan. 10, TBD Time and Station: Kansas City Chiefs (Away)
Bonus Predictions: Kirk Cousins Keeps the Raiders Afloat To Start the Season
It remains to be seen just how long the Raiders plan to start Cousins at quarterback, while No. 1 overall pick Fernando Mendoza continues to develop. However, there is no rush to get Mendoza onto the field, as the Raiders need to mesh elsewhere before throwing the rookie in.
There may not be a set start time for Mendoza, but the Raiders have a favorable first six games. Las Vegas won three games last season and four the season before. If Cousins can notch two or three wins in the first six weeks, that is technically progress.
Two or three wins within the first six or seven games of the season should be enough to keep him as the team's starter. The more time Mendoza has to develop, the better.
Las Vegas Beats Kansas City Early
The Kansas City Chiefs are expected to be without quarterback Patrick Mahomes for at least the first few weeks of the season, if not longer. The Raiders are scheduled to face the Chiefs in Week, matching them up against a suddenly normal Chiefs team, minus Mahomes.
Las Vegas will enter the season with many new pieces; the Chiefs will have only a few games to study the new Kubiak-led Raiders. This should also play into the Raiders' favor. For the Raiders, any AFC West win is a huge deal, considering their struggles within the division over the past two seasons.
Raiders Make a Late-Season Push
The league has made a point of scheduling meaningful divisional games late in the season. They have also made it a point to schedule many of the six divisional games teams play each season in the second half, adding to the importance of those already critical games.
With the Raiders having four divisional games in the final eight weeks of the season, it gives them the first half of the season to get familiar with each other and potentially sets them up for a run down the stretch. It may not be for a playoff spot, but the Raiders are poised for a late-season run.
Just because a late-season push may not equal a playoff spot for the Raiders this season, finishing Kubiak's first season on a high note would be the perfect ending for Las Vegas in 2026. It would be a nice precursor to season two under Kubiak, after the Raiders add even more talent next offseason.
Las Vegas' rebuild will take time. They do not have realistic expectations of winning more than a few games this season. However, the 2026 offseason and regular season are only the beginning for the Raiders. This season is the springboard for a much brighter future for Las Vegas.
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Ezekiel is a former Sports Editor from the Western Herald and former Atlanta Falcons beat writer.Follow ztrezevant