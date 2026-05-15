TV Schedule, Bonus Predictions, Following Raiders' Schedule Release

The Las Vegas Raiders and the rest of the National Football League are gearing up for the 2026 season, with the league's regular-season schedule released. The upcoming season gives the Raiders a chance to put the forgettable past few seasons behind them and begin turning things around.

Dec 28, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) enters the field before the game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Confirmed Raiders Scheduled Dates/Times

Feb 10, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders coach Klint Kubiak (left) and general manager John Spytek at introductory press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Raiders will face:

Sept. 13, 1:25 PM PST, FOX: Miami Dolphins (Home)

Sept. 20, 1:05 PM PST, CBS: Los Angeles Chargers (Away)

Sept. 27, 1:25 PM PST, CBS: New Orleans Saints (Away)

Feb 10, 2026; Las Vegas, NV, USA; A general overall view of the Allegiant Stadium exterior. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Oct 4, 1:25 PM PST, CBS: Kansas City Chiefs (Home)

Oct. 11, 10:00 AM PST, CBS: New England Patriots (Away)

Oct. 18, 1:25 PM PST, CBS: Buffalo Bills (Home)

Dec 7, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Darien Porter (26) breaks up the pass to Denver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton (14) during the second half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Oct. 25, 1:25 PM PST, FOX: Los Angeles Rams (Home)

Nov. 1, 10:00 AM PST, CBS: New York Jets: (Away)

Nov. 8, 1:05 PST, CBS: San Francisco 49ers (Away)

Oct 19, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Las Vegas Raiders offensive tackle DJ Glaze (71) blocks against Kansas City Chiefs defensive end George Karlaftis (56) during the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Nov. 15, 1:05 PM, PST, CBS: Seattle Seahawks (Home)

Nov. 22, 1:25 PM PST, FOX: Denver Broncos (Away)

Nov. 29, 10:00 AM PST, CBS: Cleveland Browns (Away)

Aug 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Adam Butler (69) against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Dec. 6: BYE WEEK

Dec. 13, 1:05 PM PST, CBS: Los Angeles Chargers (Home)

Dec. 20, 1:25 PST, CBS: Denver Broncos (Home)

Dec 14, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) and wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) in tunnel against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Dec. 27, 1:05 PM PST, FOX: Tennessee Titans (Home)

Jan. 3, 1:05 PM PST, CBS: Arizona Cardinals (Away)

Jan. 10, TBD Time and Station: Kansas City Chiefs (Away)

Bonus Predictions: Kirk Cousins Keeps the Raiders Afloat To Start the Season

Apr 8, 2026; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins speaks at a press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

It remains to be seen just how long the Raiders plan to start Cousins at quarterback, while No. 1 overall pick Fernando Mendoza continues to develop. However, there is no rush to get Mendoza onto the field, as the Raiders need to mesh elsewhere before throwing the rookie in.

There may not be a set start time for Mendoza, but the Raiders have a favorable first six games. Las Vegas won three games last season and four the season before. If Cousins can notch two or three wins in the first six weeks, that is technically progress.

May 2, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) runs through a drill during a Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

Two or three wins within the first six or seven games of the season should be enough to keep him as the team's starter. The more time Mendoza has to develop, the better.

Las Vegas Beats Kansas City Early

Jan 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Shane Buechele (17) is sacked by Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Devin White (45) and defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) as linebacker Tommy Eichenberg (44) hurdles the play during the second quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

The Kansas City Chiefs are expected to be without quarterback Patrick Mahomes for at least the first few weeks of the season, if not longer. The Raiders are scheduled to face the Chiefs in Week, matching them up against a suddenly normal Chiefs team, minus Mahomes.

Las Vegas will enter the season with many new pieces; the Chiefs will have only a few games to study the new Kubiak-led Raiders. This should also play into the Raiders' favor. For the Raiders, any AFC West win is a huge deal, considering their struggles within the division over the past two seasons.

Raiders Make a Late-Season Push

Nov 30, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) rushes the ball against the Los Angeles Chargers during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

The league has made a point of scheduling meaningful divisional games late in the season. They have also made it a point to schedule many of the six divisional games teams play each season in the second half, adding to the importance of those already critical games.

With the Raiders having four divisional games in the final eight weeks of the season, it gives them the first half of the season to get familiar with each other and potentially sets them up for a run down the stretch. It may not be for a playoff spot, but the Raiders are poised for a late-season run.

May 2, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) speaks during a news conference at the team’s Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

Just because a late-season push may not equal a playoff spot for the Raiders this season, finishing Kubiak's first season on a high note would be the perfect ending for Las Vegas in 2026. It would be a nice precursor to season two under Kubiak, after the Raiders add even more talent next offseason .

Las Vegas' rebuild will take time. They do not have realistic expectations of winning more than a few games this season. However, the 2026 offseason and regular season are only the beginning for the Raiders. This season is the springboard for a much brighter future for Las Vegas.