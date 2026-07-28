Former Raider Has Full Belief in 2026 Squad Contending

The Las Vegas Raiders are entering the 2026 NFL season with a point to prove, and no one is taking them seriously as a legitimately competitive team.

However, last week, while appearing on "The Rich Eisen Show," former defensive tackle Gerald McCoy was asked which team is a sleeper in the AFC. Here is what he had to say.

McCoy's Thoughts

Jun 3, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) hugs quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"I'm going with the Raiders," McCoy said. "Once a Raider, always a Raider. If I'm them, I take what they have, and I really look at, is it really necessary to throw [Fernando] Mendoza out there right now? A lot of people say, 'Just throw him out there, throw him in the fire.' One, Maxx Crosby has a point to prove. He's a little pissed off. Actually, he's a lot pissed off."

"I was just with Maxx [Crosby] in Vegas. He has a point to prove," McCoy continued. "Maxx is extremely upset, and he's going to have these guys on a mission. He loves the Raiders for one. But he was traded. But then he was given back. So, it's almost like they're saying, 'We don't really need you, but we need you.' Then the other team's saying, 'You just kind of lost a step, and we don't really trust it.'"

"Maxx is out to prove a point: I'm Maxx Crosby for a reason. And he's going to bring the guys with him."

Overall Takeaways

Jun 3, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) speaks during a news conference during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

To expand on what McCoy said, for the first time in Crosby's career , it appears that the two-time All-Pro pass rusher is well supported by formidable defensive personnel. The 28-year-old pass rusher has had to carry the load defensively throughout his career, and while he will still be the leader of that unit, the pressure on his shoulders should be alleviated.

Also, the Raiders finally seem to have a direction with Klint Kubiak entering his first year as the head coach of the Silver and Black. Not to mention, the coaching staff and front office are in lockstep with how they will handle the quarterback position, and cohesion has also been absent in the Raiders' building over the last few years.

Jun 9, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders coach Klint Kubiak (left) and quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) during minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In terms of personnel, this roster possesses elite talent in multiple areas, and while there are spots on the depth chart that need improvement, this will be a better overall operation from top to bottom. If Kirk Cousins can be competent and run the offense effectively, Las Vegas should be an average offense at worst.

However, Kubiak's system has carried over at several stops, proving to be a transferable scheme. I agree with McCoy; the Raiders could be a team that pops up on teams' radars this season.