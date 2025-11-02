Why Week 9 Is Set to be Pivotal Turning Point for Carroll, Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders must beat the Jacksonville Jaguars. It is that simple. A loss to the Jaguars would solidify the direction of this season for the Raiders.
Wait and See
The Raiders appear to be a healthier team heading into Week 9 than what they were heading into Week 8 and the Bye Week. Raiders Head Coach Pete Carroll noted his team had a productive set of practices but the true test will be how well they perform on Sunday against the Jaguars.
"We'll find out. I can tell you what it felt like at practice. We had a terrific -- the three days before up to Monday, bonus Monday, that we had, and then these days were as well as we've practiced. Everybody can kind of feel that we're feeling good, and that adds to it. And so, hopefully we can come out of here and play good, clean football,” Carroll said.
“We got to do all of the basic things. We got to do a great job in a kicking game. No issues there. We got to take care of the football. This is a big freaking turnover team now. These guys have been on fire getting the ball away from their opponents, and we're going to have to do the kind of things on defense that can keep Trevor [Lawrence] really from controlling the game. And so, we're going to see if we can put that together."
The Raiders added Tyler Lockett earlier in the week to help bolster their group of wide receivers. Lockett. Carroll noted only time would tell how impactful Lockett would be.
"Well, I need to see the film today because this would be only three days with him. He did some good things on every day. G [Geno Smith] used him a couple times today, it went great, and we got him enough reps so he has a chance to play in this game. But we'll make that decision here as we get through the film today,” Carroll said.
“If Lock [Tyler Lockett] can play and we want to go with him, I know that he and Geno really have a big history, and they've got a connection that you can't get other than being together for seven or eight years, whatever the heck it was. So, we'll see what happens with that. I'm encouraged by the way he looked on the practice field."
Find us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and @EZTrez_SI and weigh in on Lockett and Smith.
While here, check out our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE to discuss this take on all things Raiders.