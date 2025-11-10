How the Raiders Won Even in Their Loss
After week 10 in the NFL has wrapped up, it's safe to say that one of the most embarrassing losses of the week has to be the Las Vegas Raiders' loss to the Denver Broncos. It's not even because they lost; it's the manner in which they lost that makes it so unbearable.
The Raiders' offense was unable to score three points when it mattered the most, and this may be the lowest point Raider Nation has been all season. However, it's not all doom and gloom. There are still positive things to take away from their loss.
Losing, but Still Gaining
While the Raiders' week 10 loss may be one of the most embarrassing, it's by far the worst loss of the week. In fact, the events of week 10 benefited the Raiders greatly, and that's because plenty of underdogs won in a week when they were expected to lose.
Plenty of their top competition for a high draft pick, like the New Orleans Saints or Miami Dolphins, were able to pull off improbable wins and get closer to becoming even with the Raiders. Teams like the Saints or the New York Jets won their second game of the season, and it's a race to see who can avoid notching that third win last to remain in the driver's seat for the second or third overall pick.
Ashton Jeanty's rookie season has been up and down so far, but there's no denying how desperately they need more talent at the door. Netting a top pick once again this season will go a long way toward making that happen.
According to Tankathon, the Raiders currently hold the sixth overall pick, but they have a much higher likelihood to get ahead of other teams now that some of them are beginning to win games. In the meantime, it's important that they continue to lose to sweeten that draft pick and capitalize on multiple upset wins in week 10.
