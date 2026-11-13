Raiders' Week 10 Depth Chart Makes One Thing Clear

The Las Vegas Raiders will face Klint Kubiak's former team on Sunday. The Seattle Seahawks will present several challenges to Kubiak's Raiders. However, changes to their depth chart have switched things up for the Silver and Black.
Below is our analysis of the Raiders' most updated depth chart.
Analysis: It is time. Week 10will be Mendoza's first start as a professional. Win, lose, or draw, Sunday is a critical day for Mendoza and the Raiders organization.
Running Back
Ashton Jeanty
Mike Washington
Dylan Laube
Analysis: Las Vegas' offensive line must create more running lanes, but the Raiders' young running backs must do their part too.
Fullback
Connor Heyward
Analysis: Dependable.
Wide Receiver
Jalen Nailor
Malik Benson
Analysis: The Raiders' committee of receivers might have a little extra juice this Sunday.
Wide Receiver
Tre Tucker
Dareke Young
Analysis: It will be interesting to see how impactful the Raiders' receivers are with Mendoza.
Left Tackle
Kolton Miller
Charles Grant
Analysis: Miller may look better with a more mobile quarterback in the backfield. If not, there are conversations that need to be had.
Left Guard
Spencer Burford
Bryce Cabeldue
Analysis: Las Vegas' offensive guard position leaves a lot to be desired on both sides.
Center
Tyler Linderbaum
Analysis: Worth the record-breaking contract.
Right Guard
Jackson Powers-Johnson
Caleb Rogers
Analysis: Trey Zuhn will likely start at right guard if he is healthy enough to go. There will likely be a game of musical chairs going on here.
Right Tackle
DJ Glaze
Trey Zuhn
Analysis: Zuhn will likely start at right guard if he is healthy.
Tight End
Brock Bowers
Michael Mayer
Ian Thomas
Analysis: Two crucial fumbles last week do not change the fact that, collectively, this is arguably the best group of tight ends in the league. It may not be very arguable.
Defensive End
Maxx Crosby
Malcolm Koonce
Analysis: Crosby continues to do what he has always done. Las Vegas just needs to be more competitive so Crosby and the pass rush can have a chance to shine.
Defensive Tackle
Adam Butler
Folorunso Fatukasi
Thomas Booker
Analysis: These three should be on a healthy rotation on Sunday. Butler's expected return should help the position group.
Defensive Tackle
Tonka Hemingway
JJ Pegues
Tim Keenan
Analysis: Hemingway is a solid presence in the middle, but he keeps getting banged up. This makes the Raiders thin in the middle of their defensive line, which has led to issues stopping the run.
Edge
Kwity Paye
Analysis: The Raiders need more production from Paye individually. Las Vegas needs Paye to impact the pass rush even when Crosby and others are not pushing the passer or ball carrier toward him.
Right Inside Linebacker
Nakobe Dean
Tommy Eichenberg
Segun Olubi
Analysis: Dean has been a solid leader for Las Vegas' defense this season. Eichenberg needs more time on the field.
Left Inside Linebacker
Quay Walker
Cody Lindenberg
Analysis: Walker's pass coverage is better than what the Raiders have had from the linebacker position in recent seasons, but it is still an issue. However, it is an issue Las Vegas may need to fix with a few moves this offseason to help maximize Walker's skill set.
Left Cornerback
Eric Stokes
Jermod McCoy
Darrell Luter Jr.
Analysis: All eyes will be on Stokes, McCoy, and the rest of the Raiders' defensive backfield moving forward. Stokes has struggled in recent weeks, and Las Vegas' defense needs McCoy to continue developing, and for that development to happen faster.
Slot Corner
Taron Johnson
Analysis: Like the rest of the defensive backfield, Johnson must continue to improve.
Free Safety
Treydan Stukes
Isaiah Pola-Mao
Tristin McCollum
Analysis: Treydan Stukes continues to be tested weekly by opposing offenses. However, it is not because opponents do not respect him. It is the opposite. He will continue to be tested, and he must continue to win more often than not.
Strong Safety
Jeremy Chinn
Dalton Johnson
Analysis: Chinn's veteran leadership continues to prove vital. Johnson's development is worth looking into as well.
Punter
AJ Cole
Analysis: Cole is averaging over 50 yard per punt this season. He consistently does his job well.
Kicker
Matt Gay
Analysis: Gay has made 19 of his 21 field goals. Last week, his field goal helped keep the Raiders in the game.
Kick Returner
Dylan Laube
Dareke Young
Analysis: Laube is one of the best kickoff return specialist in the league. Technically, he might be the best.