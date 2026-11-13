Raiders' Week 10 Depth Chart Makes One Thing Clear

The Las Vegas Raiders will face Klint Kubiak's former team on Sunday. The Seattle Seahawks will present several challenges to Kubiak's Raiders. However, changes to their depth chart have switched things up for the Silver and Black.

Below is our analysis of the Raiders' most updated depth chart.

November 8, 2026; Santa Clara, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) warms up before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Quarterback

Fernando Mendoza Aidan O'Connell

Analysis: It is time. Week 10 will be Mendoza's first start as a professional. Win, lose, or draw, Sunday is a critical day for Mendoza and the Raiders organization.

Nov 8, 2026; Santa Clara, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) carries the ball against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Running Back

Ashton Jeanty Mike Washington Dylan Laube

Analysis: Las Vegas' offensive line must create more running lanes, but the Raiders' young running backs must do their part too.

November 8, 2026; Santa Clara, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders fullback Connor Heyward (34) warms up before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Fullback

Connor Heyward

Analysis: Dependable.

November 8, 2026; Santa Clara, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) warms up before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Wide Receiver

Jalen Nailor Malik Benson

Analysis: The Raiders' committee of receivers might have a little extra juice this Sunday.

Nov 8, 2026; Santa Clara, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) is tackled by San Francisco 49ers linebacker Jaden Dugger (53) during the second half at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Wide Receiver

Tre Tucker Dareke Young

Analysis: It will be interesting to see how impactful the Raiders' receivers are with Mendoza.

Oct 18, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders offensive tackle Kolton Miller (74) waits in his stance during the third quarter against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Trim-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Left Tackle

Kolton Miller Charles Grant

Analysis: Miller may look better with a more mobile quarterback in the backfield. If not, there are conversations that need to be had.

Oct 18, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders offensive linemen Spencer Burford (70) and Kolton Miller (74) block Buffalo Bills defensive linemen Greg Gaines (97) and TJ Parker (99) during the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Brytus-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Left Guard

Spencer Burford Bryce Cabeldue

Analysis: Las Vegas' offensive guard position leaves a lot to be desired on both sides.

November 8, 2026; Santa Clara, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders center Tyler Linderbaum (65) warms up before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Center

Tyler Linderbaum

Analysis: Worth the record-breaking contract.

Aug 13, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders guard Jackson Powers-Johnson (58) enters the field before the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Right Guard

Jackson Powers-Johnson Caleb Rogers

Analysis: Trey Zuhn will likely start at right guard if he is healthy enough to go. There will likely be a game of musical chairs going on here.

Right Tackle

DJ Glaze Trey Zuhn

Analysis: Zuhn will likely start at right guard if he is healthy.

Nov 8, 2026; Santa Clara, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) fumbles while being tackled by San Francisco 49ers cornerback Renardo Green (0) and linebacker Fred Warner (54) after a reception during the second half at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tight End

Brock Bowers Michael Mayer Ian Thomas

Analysis: Two crucial fumbles last week do not change the fact that, collectively, this is arguably the best group of tight ends in the league. It may not be very arguable.

November 8, 2026; Santa Clara, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the third quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Defensive End

Maxx Crosby Malcolm Koonce

Analysis: Crosby continues to do what he has always done. Las Vegas just needs to be more competitive so Crosby and the pass rush can have a chance to shine.

Oct 25, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Adam Butler (69) stands on the field between plays against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Brytus-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Defensive Tackle

Adam Butler Folorunso Fatukasi Thomas Booker

Analysis: These three should be on a healthy rotation on Sunday. Butler's expected return should help the position group.

Aug 27, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Tonka Hemingway (97) on the field before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Trim-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Defensive Tackle

Tonka Hemingway JJ Pegues Tim Keenan

Analysis: Hemingway is a solid presence in the middle, but he keeps getting banged up. This makes the Raiders thin in the middle of their defensive line, which has led to issues stopping the run.

Nov 8, 2026; Santa Clara, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kwity Paye (95) celebrates after a defensive stop during the second half against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Edge

Kwity Paye

Analysis: The Raiders need more production from Paye individually. Las Vegas needs Paye to impact the pass rush even when Crosby and others are not pushing the passer or ball carrier toward him.

Right Inside Linebacker

Nakobe Dean Tommy Eichenberg Segun Olubi

Analysis: Dean has been a solid leader for Las Vegas' defense this season. Eichenberg needs more time on the field.

Left Inside Linebacker

Quay Walker Cody Lindenberg

Analysis: Walker's pass coverage is better than what the Raiders have had from the linebacker position in recent seasons, but it is still an issue. However, it is an issue Las Vegas may need to fix with a few moves this offseason to help maximize Walker's skill set.

Nov 8, 2026; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Demarcus Robinson (11) is tackled by Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5) during the first quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Left Cornerback

Eric Stokes Jermod McCoy Darrell Luter Jr.

Analysis: All eyes will be on Stokes, McCoy, and the rest of the Raiders' defensive backfield moving forward. Stokes has struggled in recent weeks, and Las Vegas' defense needs McCoy to continue developing, and for that development to happen faster.

Nov 8, 2026; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jordan Watkins (17) gains yards after catch as Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Taron Johnson (3) pursues during the second half at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Slot Corner

Taron Johnson

Analysis: Like the rest of the defensive backfield, Johnson must continue to improve.

Nov 8, 2026; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (85) is tackled by Las Vegas Raiders safety Treydan Stukes (31) during the first quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Free Safety

Treydan Stukes Isaiah Pola-Mao Tristin McCollum

Analysis: Treydan Stukes continues to be tested weekly by opposing offenses. However, it is not because opponents do not respect him. It is the opposite. He will continue to be tested, and he must continue to win more often than not.

Nov 1, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) reacts after an interception against the New York Jets in the second half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Strong Safety

Jeremy Chinn Dalton Johnson

Analysis: Chinn's veteran leadership continues to prove vital. Johnson's development is worth looking into as well.

November 8, 2026; Santa Clara, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) warms up before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Punter

AJ Cole

Analysis: Cole is averaging over 50 yard per punt this season. He consistently does his job well.

Oct 18, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders kicker Matt Gay (14) looks on before a field goal in the fourth quarter against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Trim-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kicker

Matt Gay

Analysis: Gay has made 19 of his 21 field goals. Last week, his field goal helped keep the Raiders in the game.

November 8, 2026; Santa Clara, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) during the second quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kick Returner

Dylan Laube Dareke Young

Analysis: Laube is one of the best kickoff return specialist in the league. Technically, he might be the best.

Punt Returner

Sep 13, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Malik Benson (19) runs onto the field during the game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Brytus-Imagn Images. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Malik Benson Dylan Laube

Analysis: Status quo.