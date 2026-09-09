Raiders' Week 1 Depth Chart Reveals Several Surprises, Opportunities

The Las Vegas Raiders are moving right along. Las Vegas is all but set to take the field for the first time under Klint Kubiak on Sunday, marking his first regular season as a head coach.

The Raiders recently released their depth chart ahead of their Week 1 matchup against the Miami Dolphins. We share our thoughts below.

Aug 27, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) warms up before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Trim-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Quarterback

Kirk Cousins Fernando Mendoza Aidan O'Connell

Analysis: There are no surprises here, as Kubiak had recently named Cousins the starter. Considering the third quarterback on the roster can only play if the first two quarterbacks are hurt, and the fact that the Raiders just used the No. 1 pick on Mendoza, this is pretty cut-and-dried.

As they move into the regular season, Kubiak hopes the trio will continue pushing each other.

Aug 20, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (12) under center against the Houston Texans in second half at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"I think there's so many examples both ways. I think the most important thing with the quarterback room or any other position is to build competition within the room,” Kubiak said.

“That makes players so much better, faster than coaching. When they have a guy in front of them that they can look up to and they can see how something's done, that's going to accelerate their growth."

Running Back

Ashton Jeanty Mike Washington Dylan Laube

Analysis: Washington will carry most of the load until Jeanty returns. However, if something happens to Washington before Jeanty returns, this could quickly become a position of concern, as it has been for the past three seasons. Las Vegas needs Jeanty to return as soon as possible.

Nov 23, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders helmets on the sidelines at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Fullback

Connor Heyward

Analysis: Heyward plays a critical role.

May 20, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) warms up during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tight End

Brock Bowers Michael Mayer Ian Thomas

Analysis: As expected.

Aug 27, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) on the field against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Trim-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Wide Receiver

Jalen Nailor Malik Benson

Analysis: Benson may have permanently supplanted Dont'e Thornton Jr.

Aug 27, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) warms up before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Trim-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Wide Receiver

Tre Tucker Jack Bech Dareke Young

Analysis: Starting Week 1, all eyes will be on the Raiders' committee of receivers.

May 20, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders offensive tackle Kolton Miller (74) speaks during a news conference during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Left Tackle

Kolton Miller Charles Grant

Analysis: Las Vegas needs Miller to return to form. Grant needs additional, meaningful repetitions.

Aug 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Las Vegas Raiders guard Atonio Mafi (56) against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Left Guard

Spencer Burford Atonio Mafi

Analysis: Las Vegas hopes that Burford can be dependable far beyond just the preseason.

Aug 13, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders center Tyler Linderbaum (65) walks off the field after the Raiders score a touchdown during the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Brytus-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Center

Tyler Linderbaum

Analysis: Linderbaum and Trey Zuhn will man the starting and reserve roles.

Jun 9, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders guard Jackson Powers-Johnson (58) during minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Right Guard

Jackson Powers-Johnson Caleb Rogers

Analysis: Las Vegas' coaching staff hopes to get the best version of Powers-Johnson this season, starting in Week 1. There is still a noticeable drop-off in talent between him and Caleb Rogers, but not as much as there was last season.

May 28, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders offensive tackle DJ Glaze (71) warms up during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Right Tackle

DJ Glaze Trey Zuhn

Analysis: Glaze will soon embark on his third season of potentially starting nearly every game for the Raiders. This is important. He must raise his level of play to match his durability. Zuhn is a versatile reserve offensive lineman primed for a future starting role.

Aug 27, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Maxx Crosby (98) on the field before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Trim-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Defensive End

Maxx Crosby Malcolm Koonce

Analysis: This may be the season the Raiders make more than just a one-year decision on Koonce. It is hard to imagine, but the 2026 season could be the last ride for both Crosby and Koonce.

Dec 14, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Adam Butler (69) in the tunnel against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Defensive Tackle

Adam Butler Folorunso Fatukasi Thomas Booker

Analysis: This is a solid rotation. Expect to see them rotated often, likely more than any other position on the field for Las Vegas.

Jun 9, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Jonah Laulu (96) stretches during minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Defensive Tackle

Tonka Hemingway Jonah Laulu JJ Pegues

Analysis: The same goes for this group. Las Vegas will rotate these three players often, but maybe not as much as at the other defensive tackle position.

Aug 20, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Jonah Laulu (96) enters the filed before the Houston Texans play the Las Vegas Raiders at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Edge

Kwity Paye Patrick Johnson

Analysis: Las Vegas will use Paye in multiple ways under defensive coordinator Rob Leonard. The depth chart could mean Johnson gets more playing time than some may expect.

Aug 27, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Tommy Eichenberg (44) tackles San Francisco 49ers running back Sincere McCormick (35) during the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Trim-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Right Inside Linebacker

Nakobe Dean Tommy Eichenberg Segun Olubi

Analysis: Dean should help the Raiders' defense tremendously. Olubi may work his way up the depth chart.

May 20, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Quay Walker (7) practices during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Left Inside Linebacker

Quay Walker Cody Lindenberg

Analysis: Enjoy watching Walker and the many things he will do for Las Vegas' defense this season.

Aug 27, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; San Francisco 49ers cornerback Darrell Luter Jr. (28) breaks up a pass intended for Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) during the first quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Left Cornerback

Eric Stokes Jermod McCoy Darrell Luter Jr.

Analysis: Luter may soon end up higher on the depth chart. He may get more playing time on Sunday than McCoy.

May 20, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA;Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Darien Porter (26) warms up during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Right Cornerback

Darien Porter Hezekiah Masses

Analysis: It will be interesting to see how ready Masses is or is not Week 1.

Jun 9, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Taron Johnson (3) stretches during minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Slot Corner

Taron Johnson

Analysis: Johnson quietly has big expectations this season.

Aug 20, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Xavier Hutchinson (19) is tackled by Las Vegas Raiders safety Treydan Stukes (31) in the first half at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Free Safety

Treydan Stukes Isaiah Pola-Mao

Analysis: Stukes has shot up the depth chart, earning a starting position heading into the first week of the season. Las Vegas will run various fronts depending on its opponents, which could lead to Stukes and Pola-Mao switching starting roles throughout the season.

Aug 27, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) prepare to enter the field before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Strong Safety

Jeremy Chinn Dalton Johnson

Analysis: Depending on their long-term plans and how he starts the season, Las Vegas' front office may want to consider getting Chinn a new deal. He has continued to prove his value. It is fair to believe he'll keep doing so.

Aug 27, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders placekicker Matt Gay (14) watches the ball after missing a fifty-four yard field goal attempt against the San Francisco 49ers during the third quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kicker

Matt Gay

Analysis: Gay had a solid training camp and preseason, rightfully winning the job.

Aug 13, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) catches the snap and prepares to punt during the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Brytus-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Punter/Holder

AJ Cole

Analysis: Cole continues to play at a high level.

Aug 27, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dareke Young (81) warms up before a game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kick Returner

Dylan Laube Dareke Young

Analysis: Las Vegas' roster has plenty of room for wide receivers looking to make a name for themselves.

Aug 13, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) runs during the third quarter of a preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Brytus-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Punt Returner

Malik Benson Dylan Laube

Analysis: This was the place Benson was initially slated to make an impact. Heading into Week 1, Benson will have his opportunities on offense and special teams. He must make the most of them.