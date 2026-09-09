Raiders' Week 1 Depth Chart Reveals Several Surprises, Opportunities

The Las Vegas Raiders are moving right along. Las Vegas is all but set to take the field for the first time under Klint Kubiak on Sunday, marking his first regular season as a head coach.
The Raiders recently released their depth chart ahead of their Week 1 matchup against the Miami Dolphins. We share our thoughts below.
Quarterback
Kirk Cousins
Fernando Mendoza
Aidan O'Connell
Analysis: There are no surprises here, as Kubiak had recently named Cousins the starter. Considering the third quarterback on the roster can only play if the first two quarterbacks are hurt, and the fact that the Raiders just used the No. 1 pick on Mendoza, this is pretty cut-and-dried.
As they move into the regular season, Kubiak hopes the trio will continue pushing each other.
"I think there's so many examples both ways. I think the most important thing with the quarterback room or any other position is to build competition within the room,” Kubiak said.
“That makes players so much better, faster than coaching. When they have a guy in front of them that they can look up to and they can see how something's done, that's going to accelerate their growth."
Running Back
Ashton Jeanty
Mike Washington
Dylan Laube
Analysis: Washington will carry most of the load until Jeanty returns. However, if something happens to Washington before Jeanty returns, this could quickly become a position of concern, as it has been for the past three seasons. Las Vegas needs Jeanty to return as soon as possible.
Fullback
Connor Heyward
Analysis: Heyward plays a critical role.
Tight End
Brock Bowers
Michael Mayer
Ian Thomas
Analysis: As expected.
Wide Receiver
Jalen Nailor
Malik Benson
Analysis: Bensonmay have permanently supplanted Dont'e Thornton Jr.
Wide Receiver
Tre Tucker
Jack Bech
Dareke Young
Analysis: Starting Week 1, all eyes will be on the Raiders' committee of receivers.
Left Tackle
Kolton Miller
Charles Grant
Analysis: Las Vegas needs Miller to return to form. Grant needs additional, meaningful repetitions.
Left Guard
Spencer Burford
Atonio Mafi
Analysis: Las Vegas hopes that Burford can be dependable far beyond just the preseason.
Center
Tyler Linderbaum
Analysis: Linderbaumand Trey Zuhn will man the starting and reserve roles.
Right Guard
Jackson Powers-Johnson
Caleb Rogers
Analysis: Las Vegas' coaching staff hopes to get the best version of Powers-Johnson this season, starting in Week 1. There is still a noticeable drop-off in talent between him and Caleb Rogers, but not as much as there was last season.
Right Tackle
DJ Glaze
Trey Zuhn
Analysis: Glaze will soon embark on his third season of potentially starting nearly every game for the Raiders. This is important. He must raise his level of play to match his durability. Zuhn is a versatile reserve offensive lineman primed for a future starting role.
Defensive End
Maxx Crosby
Malcolm Koonce
Analysis: This may be the season the Raiders make more than just a one-year decision on Koonce. It is hard to imagine, but the 2026 season could be the last ride for both Crosby and Koonce.
Defensive Tackle
Adam Butler
Folorunso Fatukasi
Thomas Booker
Analysis: This is a solid rotation. Expect to see them rotated often, likely more than any other position on the field for Las Vegas.
Defensive Tackle
Tonka Hemingway
Jonah Laulu
JJ Pegues
Analysis: The same goes for this group. Las Vegas will rotate these three players often, but maybe not as much as at the other defensive tackle position.
Edge
Kwity Paye
Patrick Johnson
Analysis: Las Vegas will use Paye in multiple ways under defensive coordinator Rob Leonard. The depth chart could mean Johnson gets more playing time than some may expect.
Right Inside Linebacker
Nakobe Dean
Tommy Eichenberg
Segun Olubi
Analysis: Dean should help the Raiders' defense tremendously. Olubi may work his way up the depth chart.
Left Inside Linebacker
Quay Walker
Cody Lindenberg
Analysis: Enjoy watching Walker and the many things he will do for Las Vegas' defense this season.
Left Cornerback
Eric Stokes
Jermod McCoy
Darrell Luter Jr.
Analysis: Luter may soon end up higher on the depth chart. He may get more playing time on Sunday than McCoy.
Right Cornerback
Darien Porter
Hezekiah Masses
Analysis: It will be interesting to see how ready Masses is or is not Week 1.
Slot Corner
Taron Johnson
Analysis: Johnson quietly has big expectations this season.
Free Safety
Treydan Stukes
Isaiah Pola-Mao
Analysis: Stukes has shot up the depth chart, earning a starting position heading into the first week of the season. Las Vegas will run various fronts depending on its opponents, which could lead to Stukes and Pola-Mao switching starting roles throughout the season.
Strong Safety
Jeremy Chinn
Dalton Johnson
Analysis: Depending on their long-term plans and how he starts the season, Las Vegas' front office may want to consider getting Chinn a new deal. He has continued to prove his value. It is fair to believe he'll keep doing so.
Kicker
Matt Gay
Analysis: Gay had a solid training camp and preseason, rightfully winning the job.
Punter/Holder
AJ Cole
Analysis: Cole continues to play at a high level.
Kick Returner
Dylan Laube
Dareke Young
Analysis: Las Vegas' roster has plenty of room for wide receivers looking to make a name for themselves.
Punt Returner
Malik Benson
Dylan Laube
Analysis: This was the place Benson was initially slated to make an impact. Heading into Week 1, Benson will have his opportunities on offense and special teams. He must make the most of them.