Raiders' Week 3 Depth Chart: What Stands Out

After beating the Los Angeles Chargers, the Las Vegas Raiders are 2-0 and within reach of a 3-0 start. They look to replicate their success from the season's first two weeks, while also addressing areas that need improvement.
Below is the Raiders' most recent depth chart ahead of their Week 2 matchup against the New Orleans Saints.
Quarterback
Kirk Cousins
Fernando Mendoza
Aidan O'Connell
Analysis: Cousins is hot right now. Let the good times roll.
Running Back
Ashton Jeanty
Mike Washington
Dylan Laube
Analysis: Jeanty is getting healthier. Washington may have a larger role this week against the New Orleans Saints. His style of play was not conducive to their Week 2 matchup against the Chargers.
Fullback
Connor Heyward
Analysis: Chess piece.
Wide Receiver
Jalen Nailor
Malik Benson
Analysis: It will be interesting to see which of these two steps up on Sunday.
Wide Receiver
Tre Tucker
Jack Bech
Dareke Young
Analysis: Tucker, Bech, and the rest of the Raiders' receivers have confirmed they can execute the plan Las Vegas' front office had in mind while building out the roster.
Left Tackle
Kolton Miller
Charles Grant
Analysis: Miller had several impressive blocks on Sunday. He looks like himself.
Left Guard
Spencer Burford
Bryce Cabeldue
Analysis: Burford is just the player Las Vegas needed between Miller and Tyler Linderbaum.
Center
Tyler Linderbaum
Analysis: Worth every penny so far.
Right Guard
Jackson Powers-Johnson
Caleb Rogers
Analysis: Powers-Johnson looks like the player everyone, minus Pete Carroll and his coaching staff, thought he could be. Powers-Johnson's growth clearly took some self-reflection. Las Vegas hopes his productive play continues.
Right Tackle
DJ Glaze
Trey Zuhn
Analysis: Glaze continues to improve now that the rest of the offensive line has.
Tight End
Brock Bowers
Michael Mayer
Ian Thomas
Analysis: Bowers was at practice on Wednesday, but it remains to be seen if he will play on Sunday. Mayer can handle the starting duties until then, with Thomas adding sound blocking and decently dependable hands.
Defensive End
Maxx Crosby
Malcolm Koonce
Analysis: Las Vegas' defensive line has been on the attack in the first two weeks. After the unit wreaks havoc, Crosby, Koonce, and Paye are generally in the surrounding area, waiting to pounce.
Defensive Tackle
Adam Butler
Folorunso Fatukasi
Thomas Booker
Analysis: The Raiders' interior defensive line is essentially one of equal opportunity. Moving forward, expect to see all three of these players on most Sundays.
Defensive Tackle
Tonka Hemingway
Jonah Laulu
JJ Pegues
Analysis: Hemingway and Laulu will continue to hold down the fort.
Analysis: Dean was responsible for two of the top plays in Las Vegas' win over the Chargers. Dean's presence over the middle of the field has been a game-changer.
Left Inside Linebacker
Quay Walker
Cody Lindenberg
Analysis: Walker and Dean have quickly helpedturn Las Vegas' defense around. If they stay healthy, the Raiders' group of linebackers, as a whole, may be deeper than initially believed.
Left Cornerback
Eric Stokes
Jermod McCoy
Darrell Luter Jr.
Analysis: The Raiders' group of cornerbacks has played well so far behind a revamped pass rush. The group is led by Stokes.
Right Cornerback
Darien Porter
Hezekiah Masses
Analysis: Porter was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice. Still, Masses was the AFC's Defensive Player of the Week following a superb game against the Chargers. Masses' two interceptions proved vital in Sunday's win.
Even if Porter returns, it may not make much sense to put a less-than-fully healthy Porter back on the field in a starting role, considering the game Masses just had. Regardless, the Raiders appear to have this position figured out.
Slot Corner
Taron Johnson
Analysis: Johnson gives the Raiders a shiftiness and quickness at their slot corner that they have not had in a while.
Free Safety
Treydan Stukes
Isaiah Pola-Mao
Analysis: Stukes and Pola-Mao will likely both see the field on Sunday and moving forward, depending on Stukes' health. Throughout the rest of his rookie season and next offseason, Stukes must continue transitioning his body to that of a professional football player.
Strong Safety
Jeremy Chinn
Dalton Johnson
Analysis: Chinn had a solid performance against the Chargers, finishing tied for the fourth-most tackles on the team. Chinn is quietly one of the most valuable players on the Raiders' defense. The front office must begin deciding on its future plans for Chinn.
Chinn is set to hit free agency at the end of the season. Las Vegas' defense is playing lights-out. The more he proves his value, the more the price will go up for his services around the league.
Punter
AJ Cole
Analysis: No surprise here. Cole is one of the best in the business.
Kicker
Matt Gay
Analysis: Gay has contributed to both of Las Vegas' wins. They hope it continues.
Kick Returner
Dylan Laube
Dareke Young
Analysis: The Raiders seem set at this position group, but could swap any number of players in.
Punt Returner
Malik Benson
Dylan Laube
Analysis: Las Vegas hopes Benson can begin making more of an impact. Returning punts is his best opportunity to do so.