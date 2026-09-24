Raiders' Week 3 Depth Chart: What Stands Out

After beating the Los Angeles Chargers, the Las Vegas Raiders are 2-0 and within reach of a 3-0 start. They look to replicate their success from the season's first two weeks, while also addressing areas that need improvement.

Below is the Raiders' most recent depth chart ahead of their Week 2 matchup against the New Orleans Saints.

Sep 20, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Troy Dye (43) greets Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) after the game at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Quarterback

Kirk Cousins Fernando Mendoza Aidan O'Connell

Analysis: Cousins is hot right now. Let the good times roll.

Running Back

Ashton Jeanty Mike Washington Dylan Laube

Analysis: Jeanty is getting healthier. Washington may have a larger role this week against the New Orleans Saints. His style of play was not conducive to their Week 2 matchup against the Chargers.

Aug 20, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Las Vegas Raiders fullback Connor Heyward (34) and running back Dylan Laube (23) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) wait to take the field before the game against the Houston Texans at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Fullback

Connor Heyward

Analysis: Chess piece.

Sep 20, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Troy Dye (43) talks with Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) after the game at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Wide Receiver

Jalen Nailor Malik Benson

Analysis: It will be interesting to see which of these two steps up on Sunday.

Sep 20, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) celebrates after a first down against the Los Angeles Chargers during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Wide Receiver

Tre Tucker Jack Bech Dareke Young

Analysis: Tucker, Bech, and the rest of the Raiders' receivers have confirmed they can execute the plan Las Vegas' front office had in mind while building out the roster.

May 20, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders offensive tackle Kolton Miller (74) speaks during a news conference during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Left Tackle

Kolton Miller Charles Grant

Analysis: Miller had several impressive blocks on Sunday. He looks like himself.

Sep 9, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers offensive tackle Spencer Burford (74) after defeating the New York Jets at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Left Guard

Spencer Burford Bryce Cabeldue

Analysis: Burford is just the player Las Vegas needed between Miller and Tyler Linderbaum.

Aug 20, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Las Vegas Raiders center Tyler Linderbaum (65) during the game against the Houston Texans at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Center

Tyler Linderbaum

Analysis: Worth every penny so far.

Aug 13, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders guard Jackson Powers-Johnson (58) enters the field before the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Right Guard

Jackson Powers-Johnson Caleb Rogers

Analysis: Powers-Johnson looks like the player everyone, minus Pete Carroll and his coaching staff, thought he could be. Powers-Johnson's growth clearly took some self-reflection. Las Vegas hopes his productive play continues.

May 28, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders offensive tackle DJ Glaze (71) warms up during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Right Tackle

DJ Glaze Trey Zuhn

Analysis: Glaze continues to improve now that the rest of the offensive line has.

Sep 20, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) runs after a catch against the Los Angeles Chargers during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tight End

Brock Bowers Michael Mayer Ian Thomas

Analysis: Bowers was at practice on Wednesday, but it remains to be seen if he will play on Sunday. Mayer can handle the starting duties until then, with Thomas adding sound blocking and decently dependable hands.

Sep 20, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) celebrates after defeating the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Defensive End

Maxx Crosby Malcolm Koonce

Analysis: Las Vegas' defensive line has been on the attack in the first two weeks. After the unit wreaks havoc, Crosby, Koonce, and Paye are generally in the surrounding area, waiting to pounce.

Aug 27, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Adam Butler (69) and Maxx Crosby (98) on the field before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Trim-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Defensive Tackle

Adam Butler Folorunso Fatukasi Thomas Booker

Analysis: The Raiders' interior defensive line is essentially one of equal opportunity. Moving forward, expect to see all three of these players on most Sundays.

Aug 27, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Tonka Hemingway (97) on the field before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Trim-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Defensive Tackle

Tonka Hemingway Jonah Laulu JJ Pegues

Analysis: Hemingway and Laulu will continue to hold down the fort.

Aug 20, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kwity Paye (95) jogs onto the field before the game against the Houston Texans at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Edge

Kwity Paye Patrick Johnson

Analysis: Paye and Johnson bookend a deep defensive line for Las Vegas.

Sep 20, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) forces a fumble against Los Angeles Chargers running back Omarion Hampton (8) during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Right Inside Linebacker

Nakobe Dean Tommy Eichenberg Segun Olubi

Analysis: Dean was responsible for two of the top plays in Las Vegas' win over the Chargers. Dean's presence over the middle of the field has been a game-changer.

Feb 24, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Left Inside Linebacker

Quay Walker Cody Lindenberg

Analysis: Walker and Dean have quickly helped turn Las Vegas' defense around . If they stay healthy, the Raiders' group of linebackers, as a whole, may be deeper than initially believed.

May 20, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5) practices during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Left Cornerback

Eric Stokes Jermod McCoy Darrell Luter Jr.

Analysis: The Raiders' group of cornerbacks has played well so far behind a revamped pass rush. The group is led by Stokes.

Sep 20, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers running back Omarion Hampton (8) runs the ball against Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Hezekiah Masses (35) during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Right Cornerback

Darien Porter Hezekiah Masses

Analysis: Porter was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice. Still, Masses was the AFC's Defensive Player of the Week following a superb game against the Chargers. Masses' two interceptions proved vital in Sunday's win.

Even if Porter returns, it may not make much sense to put a less-than-fully healthy Porter back on the field in a starting role, considering the game Masses just had. Regardless, the Raiders appear to have this position figured out.

Sep 20, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers running back Omarion Hampton (8) runs the ball against Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Taron Johnson (3) during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Slot Corner

Taron Johnson

Analysis: Johnson gives the Raiders a shiftiness and quickness at their slot corner that they have not had in a while.

Sep 20, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers running back Keaton Mitchell (34) runs the ball against Las Vegas Raiders safety Treydan Stukes (31) during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Free Safety

Treydan Stukes Isaiah Pola-Mao

Analysis: Stukes and Pola-Mao will likely both see the field on Sunday and moving forward, depending on Stukes' health. Throughout the rest of his rookie season and next offseason, Stukes must continue transitioning his body to that of a professional football player.

Sep 20, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) recovers a fumble against the Los Angeles Chargers during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Strong Safety

Jeremy Chinn Dalton Johnson

Analysis: Chinn had a solid performance against the Chargers, finishing tied for the fourth-most tackles on the team. Chinn is quietly one of the most valuable players on the Raiders' defense. The front office must begin deciding on its future plans for Chinn.

Chinn is set to hit free agency at the end of the season. Las Vegas' defense is playing lights-out. The more he proves his value, the more the price will go up for his services around the league.

Punter

Sep 13, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) warms up before the game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Brytus-Imagn Images. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

AJ Cole

Analysis: No surprise here. Cole is one of the best in the business.

Sep 20, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders kicker Matt Gay (14) celebrates after making a field against the Los Angeles Chargers during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kicker

Matt Gay

Analysis: Gay has contributed to both of Las Vegas' wins. They hope it continues.

Sep 20, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) is seen prior to the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kick Returner

Dylan Laube Dareke Young

Analysis: The Raiders seem set at this position group, but could swap any number of players in.

Sep 13, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Malik Benson (19) runs onto the field during the game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Brytus-Imagn Images. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Punt Returner

Malik Benson Dylan Laube

Analysis: Las Vegas hopes Benson can begin making more of an impact. Returning punts is his best opportunity to do so.