3 Things We've Learned About Raiders After Week 2

There have already been plenty of surprises after the opening two weeks of the 2026 NFL season, including the Las Vegas Raiders being one of the remaining unbeaten teams.

Defeating the Miami Dolphins was expected, but taking down everyone's offseason darling , the Los Angeles Chargers, was unforeseen. Some people may have seen it as a legitimate possibility after the Chargers' Week 1 showing, but it was still an impressive win. Yesterday, we focused on what the Raiders learned about their division rivals . Today, we will cover what we learned about the Silver and Black after this week.

Kirk Cousins Is Capable of Elevating the Offense

Sep 20, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) throws a pass against the Los Angeles Chargers during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In Week 1, we saw the 38-year-old quarterback manage the game, as the Raiders leaned on the rushing attack and defense to carry the load. Against the Chargers, Las Vegas had no run game to speak of, as Ashton Jeanty ran for 48 yards on 21 carries.

Los Angeles' defense has looked awful without Jesse Minter calling plays, but that doesn't diminish Cousins' performance . The 15-year veteran completed 19-of-29 passes for 253 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception, while averaging 8.7 yards per attempt. Cousins pushed the ball deep on several occasions, showing he's more than willing to apply pressure on opposing secondaries.

Defense Is Underrated

Sep 20, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Hezekiah Masses (35) and Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) react after a play against the Los Angeles Chargers during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Again, the Chargers are a mess in every department, including offensively, but the offseason additions are proving worthwhile. Las Vegas forced six fumbles, recovered one, sacked Justin Herbert three times, and recorded two interceptions (both by Hezekiah Masses).

It's fair to say the Dolphins and Chargers aren't great measuring sticks for an opposing defense. However, with Maxx Crosby, Nakobe Dean, Quay Walker, and a promising young secondary, this unit has the pieces to develop into a formidable group. Week 3 will be a great test for Las Vegas, as it takes on the New Orleans Saints, who are coming off an impressive 24-17 win over the Baltimore Ravens.

What Rebuild?

Sep 20, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) celebrates with Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) after a touchdown against the Los Angeles Chargers during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Yes, it's only been two weeks. Yes, they're not even close to contender talk, but the Raiders could be much more competitive this season than expected.

As mentioned, nobody anticipated Las Vegas to start the season 2-0. Additionally, the operation on both sides of the ball has also been a pleasant surprise. Notably, they've done all this without Brock Bowers in the lineup, as he's been recovering from offseason meniscus surgery. The 23-year-old tight end is expected to return this week against the Saints. If Las Vegas can win on Sunday, it will be set up well ahead of a daunting stretch of the schedule.