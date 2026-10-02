What Raiders Can Prove With Week 4 Win Over Chiefs

The coaches and players of the Las Vegas Raiders would never say it, but their Week 4 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs is far from just another game. One of the most historic rivalries between two of the league's most historic franchises has been anything but a rivalry lately.

This is what makes Sunday such a pivotal opportunity for the Raiders. It is not a must-win, but it would be nice for them to leave with a win. It is somewhat difficult to even imagine the Raiders moving to 4-0, with two wins in the division.

At that point, it is no exaggeration to say that Las Vegas would essentially control its own destiny with a win over the Chiefs on Sunday. A difficult schedule remains, even after Week 4. They will understandably be underdogs in most of their games over the next month.

Entering matchups against the Los Angeles Rams, Buffalo Bills, and New England Patriots at 4-0 gives them plenty of room for error over those next three games. Of course, entering that stretch of games at 3-1 is totally fine, and the Raiders would still be ahead of schedule.

What Is at Stake

Still, a win over the Chiefs would put Las Vegas in the driver's seat as they enter the second quarter of the regular season. Even if the Raiders lost their next three games after Week 4, a win on Sunday would put them at 4-3 after those three games. Still ahead of schedule.

Sunday is undoubtedly a measuring stick for Klint Kubiak's Raiders. Even after starting the season on a three-game winning streak, many in the league do not believe Las Vegas' improvement is legitimate. It would be hard to feel the same way if the Raiders win on Sunday.

Raiders' Reality vs. Chiefs

That will be easier said than done, as Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has dominated the Raiders since becoming a starter. The Raiders have needed near-miracles to beat the Chiefs with Mahomes under center. For Las Vegas, wins against Mahomes have been hard to come by.

The last time the Raiders did so, their quarterback did not complete a pass after the first quarter, and their defense returned two Mahomes turnovers for touchdowns. The Chiefs did not lose another regular-season home game for a full season.

That is the kind of Herculean effort it has taken Las Vegas to beat Mahomes and the Chiefs. Yet the talent and coaching disparity between the two has been so great that it took that much. The Raiders' coaching and talent issues have been addressed significantly.

Sunday's matchup against the Chiefs will test all the Raiders' offseason improvements and progress they have shown in the season's first three weeks. They have been far from perfect during their 3-0 start to the season. Kansas City will look to exploit several issues.

As in the season's first three games, Las Vegas' defense will lead the way. The Raiders have little hope of winning on Sunday if they cannot stop Mahomes for a few drives while their offense scores points on the other end. This has been their blueprint so far.

It will be the same against Mahomes; it will just require better execution from the Raiders. Las Vegas has shown they have the coaching staff and roster to compete with any team in the league. Sunday gives them a chance to prove they can hang with the best.

The Raiders must find a way to stop or limit running back Kenneth Walker, one of the league's best. Beating Mahomes is tough enough; if Walker has a solid game, it could be even harder. Las Vegas must stop Walker on early downs to keep Mahomes and the Chiefs out of manageable third downs.

That is obviously easier said than done. However, the Raiders appear to have a defense that can compete with Mahomes for four full quarters. Mahomes and the Chiefs are set to challenge the Raiders in ways they haven't been tested in before. It will be interesting to see if they rise to the occasion again this week.