Rivalry Renewed: Undefeated Raiders Prepare for Undefeated Chiefs

The term rivalry is usually reserved for two teams that battle each other often, with both teams winning their fair share. Historically, the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs have a rivalry that represents that. Since 1960, the Chiefs lead the rivalary 76-56-2.

That is where the story takes a turn. The Chiefs have beaten the Raiders 20 more times than the Raiders have beaten them. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is 13-2 against the Raiders as a starter. It is not hard to see when the historic rivalry became less of a rivalry and more of a formality.

Oct 27, 2024; Paradise, Nevada, USA; A general overall view as Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws the ball against Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle John Jenkins (95) in the second half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Mahomes Returns to Allegiant

The last time the Raiders and Chiefs played at Allegiant Stadium was the final game of the 2025 season. Las Vegas won the matchup, as Mahomes did not play. It was the final game of Pete Carroll's legendary coaching career and one of the most important days in franchise history for the Raiders.

That win marked the Raiders' first division win in two full seasons and was the last straw for general manager John Spytek and Las Vegas' front office. Within 24 hours of the win, Carroll was ousted, setting in motion a bevy of coaching staff and roster moves that have fueled the Raiders' 3-0 start.

Jun 9, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterbacks coach Mike Sullivan (left), owner Mark Davis (center) and general manager John Spytek during minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Mahomes has been the Raiders' kryptonite, as his record shows. Mahomes has thrown for 36 touchdowns and five interceptions in his 15 games against the Raiders, with a passer rating of nearly 108. Numbers often lie. In this case, they do not. The Chiefs have dominated the Raiders lately.

The Raiders have struggled woefully against Mahomes. As always, stopping or at least containing Mahomes will be the key to beating the Chiefs on Sunday. It is something Las Vegas has rarely done, but are finally equipped to do. Sunday will be interesting to say the least.

Nov 26, 2023; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) sack Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) in the second half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Chiefs Are As Dangerous as Ever

Through the season's first three games, the Chiefs are averaging the second-most yards per game in the league. They are averaging the eighth-most points per game. Coincidentally, the Chiefs are tied with the Raiders and the Dallas Cowboys, all of whom currently average 29.3 points per game.

Statistically, Kansas City's defense is stout. The unit is currently allowing the fourth-fewest yards per game and the third-fewest points per game. Sunday will reveal plenty about both teams, but especially the new-look Raiders . This is even truer, as the Chiefs' strengths clash with the Raiders'.

Raiders' Approach

Whether many realize it or not, the Raiders' defense is what is keeping them in games. In fact, they are quite literally doing everything to win the game minus scoring points. Through three games, the unit has played well, generally not allowing touchdowns unless being put in disadvantageous situations.

Las Vegas' defense has found a way to generate enough pressure at the right time to force opposing quarterbacks into mistakes. With that said, Malik Willis, Justin Herbert, and Tyler Shough are not Mahomes, which makes Sunday's matchup against the Chiefs interesting.

Sep 27, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jalen Moreno-Cropper (85) is tackled by Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cody Lindenberg (55) in the fourth quarter at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It is early, but Las Vegas' defense is one of the best in the league. Mahomes and the Chiefs will test how legitimate that is. For Las Vegas, Kansas City will continue to be the measuring stick as long as Mahomes is in town and dominating the rivalry.

Outscoring Mahomes and the Chiefs will always prove difficult. Even if the Raiders were able to do so, they would need their defense to stop Mahomes enough to outduel him. No matter how you slice it, Las Vegas' defense will determine Sunday's result.

Sep 27, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) celebrates scoring a touchdown with tight end Brock Bowers (89) during the second quarter against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Las Vegas is 3-0 for the first time since 2021. They accomplished that by playing complementary football anchored by one of the best defenses in the league. That same approach will be key to beating the Chiefs and removing any remaining doubt about the legitimacy of their 3-0 start.

Most outside the organization likely will not believe in the Raiders' chances of beating the Chiefs on Sunday. Recent history makes it fair for that to be the case. However, no one thought they could beat the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium, either.

At some point, the world will have to take the 2026 Raiders seriously. A win on Sunday could mark the point at which that happens.