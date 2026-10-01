3 Storylines I'm Watching Most in Raiders' Week 4 Matchup

The Las Vegas Raiders are preparing for the most critical game of Klint Kubiak's early tenure. The next game is always the most important, but not every team is the Kansas City Chiefs. Despite the warranted excitement around the team, the Chiefs loom large.

The Raiders' 3-0 start has not gone unnoticed, as they have already matched their win total from last season. However, a win over the Chiefs would make their hot start legitimate. It would be hard to deny a 4-0 Raiders team with wins over the Chiefs and the Los Angeles Chargers.

The Raiders have a chance to fully cement themselves as one of the league's best teams over the first quarter of the season with a win over a tough, undefeated Chiefs team . Below are the storylines that I am watching most when Las Vegas faces Kansas City on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium.

Sep 20, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Hezekiah Masses (35) and Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) react after a play against the Los Angeles Chargers during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Can Raiders' Defense Continue To Force Turnovers?

The Raiders' defense leads the league in takeaways with nine. The Chiefs have turned the ball over the second-fewest times of any team in the league through three games. Las Vegas' turnovers have given their offense extra possessions, helping mask a few failed drives that could have been costly.

Forcing turnovers can quickly negate a solid Chiefs' offense. Mahomes and the Chiefs' offense will test much of what the Raiders' defense does well. Kansas City will look to keep the Raiders off-balance and likely will run a good amount of no-huddle against the unit. Turnovers would ruin those plans.

What Happens to Raiders’ Offense if Defense Can’t Stop Mahomes?

The Raiders have played complementary football for three weeks. Overall, they haven't had a game where their defense hasn't played well enough to win. The unit also has not faced a quarterback and team like Mahomes and the Chiefs.

Few units on either side of the ball in the league have played as well as the Raiders' defense during the season's first three weeks. Las Vegas' defense has often put the Raiders' offense in favorable positions or even in scoring positions, helping the unit score points.

Sep 27, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints linebacker Danny Stutsman (28) sacks Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) in the first half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Raiders' offense has had a few long scoring drives. However, their defense has sparked their offense literally and figuratively. Kansas City has only had two turnovers through three games. Las Vegas' defense forced four in the fourth quarter alone against the Saints.

It is easier not to turn the ball over than it is to force turnovers. However, punts are nearly as good as turnovers. If Las Vegas' defense is unable to force turnovers, or worse, unable to stop the Chiefs from scoring, can the Raiders' offense keep up?

The Game Within the Game

A significant part of the Raiders' undefeated start has been their improved coaching staff and its ability to put players in the best possible position. In the first three games of the season, Las Vegas' coaching staff has been challenged by the adjustments of opposing coaching staffs.

In each game, Las Vegas has countered the opponent's adjustments. The Chiefs have an established and proven coaching staff that is well-versed in making necessary adjustments. How the Raiders' coaching staff responds to those adjustments will determine the game.

Sep 13, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak speaks with media after the game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Chiefs will attack the Raiders' weaknesses on both sides of the ball. Las Vegas' close wins have only given the remaining teams on their schedule more of an idea of how to beat them. Sunday will be about how quickly the Raiders can make the necessary adjustments themselves.

Kubiak knows that, just like the Los Angeles Chargers and New Orleans Saints, the Chiefs will do what they can to stifle the Raiders' plans. To win on Sunday, Las Vegas will once again have to find multiple avenues to success.

"I think every week, you're working on your identity, and then someone takes away your identity, takes away something you're good at," Kubiak said on Wednesday.

"So, you got to find multiple ways to win, and that's what good teams do. You got to win on all three phases in order to in order to win, especially against a great team like this."