What Raiders Will Learn Through Ashton Jeanty Injury

The NFL world collectively held its breath last week when Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty went down with an injury during practice.

Jeanty went down after diving for a catch and had to be helped off the field after a fall. He seems to have avoided a long-term injury, which allowed Raider Nation to exhale after a few hours.

Ashton Jeanty | Darrell Craig Harris

We don't know much about when Jeanty will return to play, but he won't miss the entire season, which is good for the team and his development as a running back. In the meantime, the Raiders will see how valuable he is to this offense in his absence.

Let's explain.

Ashton Jeanty's Value

Aug 13, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) and tight end Brock Bowers (89) enter the field against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jeanty's rookie season didn't go very well, despite totaling more than 1,300 scrimmage yards and scoring 10 touchdowns. He was constantly getting hit behind the line of scrimmage because of the team's poor offensive line, and he wasn't running the ball very efficiently.

However, that doesn't tell the full story of the football player Jeanty is and who he is going to become. The star rusher from Boise State is still in there somewhere, and this is the perfect coaching staff to unleash his talent.

Las Vegas Raiders RB Ashton Jeanty | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

Klint Kubiak helped the Seattle Seahawks win the Super Bowl because of how well the team ran the football and how efficiently the offensive line played, despite not having many household names up front. The situation he creates for Jeanty will be much more beneficial than the one he faced in 2025.

For starters, Kolton Miller is back healthy at left tackle, so the Raiders should be able to run the ball to that side. They also added much better, NFL-level linemen, like Tyler Linderbaum and Spencer Burford, on the interior.

Is Mike Washington Jr. Ready?

Aug 27, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (30) warms up before a game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Rookie fourth-rounder Mike Washington Jr. has turned heads throughout the preseason because of his explosiveness, and he should be effective in a potentially elevated role.

Washington is explosive, no doubt, but he currently lacks what it takes to be an every-down back, lacking the rushing consistency to carry the workload efficiently. He may get there someday, but the Raiders need him to be a home run-hitting back off the bench.

Aug 13, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (30) carries the ball against Arizona Cardinals safety Dadrion Taylor-Demerson (42) in the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jeanty has a star element that not many backs in the NFL have. The Raiders won't be able to run the ball as well without him, and they'll see his impact when he's out -- and when he returns.