What 'Meaningful Football' Means for Raiders in 2026

The Las Vegas Raiders are looking to flip the script after a disastrous 2025 season, and the number of additions they made to the roster points to that.

Last week, NFL insider Tom Pelissero hosted "The Rich Eisen Show" and discussed expectations for multiple rebuilding teams, including the Raiders. Here is what he said about Las Vegas' potential in 2026.

Pelissero's Thoughts

Feb 25, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek on radio row during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"The Raiders spent big in free agency. They basically rebuilt their defense through free agency," Pelissero said. "They draft Fernando Mendoza, but they also bring in Kirk Cousins, who, for Kirk, as part of the deal that brings him there, it seems, based on all the public comments, he's probably the starter out of the gate. So, the same question would arise: What is a successful season?"

"In that case, really for both these owners [Tennessee Titans' Amy Adams Strunk and Raiders' Mark Davis] who have made so many changes, when you look at the number of changes in Tennessee and Las Vegas, they are probably the two leaders."

Feb 10, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis at a press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"If you just look at head coach, general manager, forget coordinators, but just front office people in general, they have had unbelievable amounts of turnover. And so, that would realistically be a success for some teams in Year 1."

May 20, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Quay Walker (7) practices during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"You get back to 8-9, meaningful football in December, and you're in it. Is that a success to ownership? Is that the progress you want to see? It's not just results-based, it's about looking at the process that goes into it, but those types of teams this time of year are always interesting to me because there is something to be said for expectations getting too high."

What To Expect From Raiders This Season

Jun 3, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) hugs quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While Las Vegas is in the midst of a rebuild, the front office's aggressive free-agent moves indicate otherwise. The Raiders spent the most money of any team in the league, and after the trade sending Maxx Crosby to the Baltimore Ravens fell through , the 28-year-old pass rusher will return to the fold.

Determining what would constitute success for the Raiders in 2026 is difficult to fully assess. Every team, every year, wants to make the playoffs and compete for a Super Bowl, but these front offices and coaching staffs also need to be realistic about their team's current state.

Jun 9, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) and coach Klint Kubiak during minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For Las Vegas, this season is more about improving the operation and taking the necessary steps to establish itself as a consistent playoff contender from here on out. It may be unrealistic to expect the Raiders to push for the playoffs, but if they can push towards a .500 record and prove that head coach Klint Kubiak and Mendoza are the head coach-quarterback pairing of the future.

If Las Vegas can compile a respectable record while developing several areas of the roster, that should be enough for Raiders' fans to hold onto heading into the 2027 season. With that being said, I do believe Las Vegas could find itself in playoff contention in the latter part of the season. That does not mean the Raiders will officially qualify for the playoffs, but playing meaningful football would be a welcome sight in Las Vegas.