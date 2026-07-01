Raiders' Successful Offseason Moves Brutally Underrated

Every team goes through major changes each and every season, but the Las Vegas Raiders may have had the most hectic offseason of any organization in the NFL.

On Tuesday, ESPN's Seth Walder graded all 32 teams' offseasons, discussing the biggest moves, best moves, and worst moves. Las Vegas' offseason was graded a C, which was one of the more perplexing assessments in the piece. With that in mind, here is why this grade is too low.

Raiders Have Head Coach and Quarterback in Lockstep

Jun 9, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) and coach Klint Kubiak during minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

No matter how you feel about how Las Vegas has conducted itself this offseason, the fact that the front office ensured that rookie quarterback Fernando Mendoza would be paired with Klint Kubiak as head coach will do wonders for his development .

If you look at the teams that have had the most sustained success in recent memory, they have an offensive-minded head coach, paired with a legitimate franchise quarterback. I would argue that in this year's coaching market, Kubiak was the best candidate available. For the Raiders, who have lacked stability at head coach and quarterback for years, nailing those two positions should be enough to validate a highly graded assessment.

Las Vegas Splurged, but Spent Smartly in Free Agency

May 20, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders center Tyler Linderbaum (65) warms up during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Over the years, we have seen teams with the most cap space overspend on big-name free agents at non-blue-chip positions. The Raiders may have overpaid for a couple of those players, but their biggest investment went into keeping Mendoza and Kirk Cousins upright. Las Vegas' first signing in free agency was former Baltimore Ravens center Tyler Linderbaum , resetting the center market with a three-year, $81 million contract, including $60 million guaranteed.

Consistently providing a quarterback with a clean pocket, especially an incoming rookie, is monumental to that individual's development. Mendoza may not start a single game this season, but supporting him with legitimate pass protection shows that this organization recognizes the pitfalls that have failed past quarterbacks in the Silver and Black.

Aug 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Yes, Las Vegas handed Kwity Paye a three-year, $48 million contract, including $32 million guaranteed, which is an overpay. However, the Raiders have failed Crosby by not surrounding the 28-year-old pass rusher with a formidable supporting cast , which has contributed to one career playoff game appearance.

With Cousins on an essential one-year, fully-guaranteed $20 million contract and Mendoza on a rookie contract, why not aggressively improve the roster, even if it means spending a little extra to do so? I've had no problems with how the Raiders have operated this offseason, and if everything falls into place, this could be a playoff-contending team in 2026.