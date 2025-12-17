What Raiders Need to See With Return of Geno Smith

LAS VEGAS, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders' season has been a head-scratcher. The only consistency the Raiders have had is inconsistency. The Raiders have yet to find an identity, let alone make any progress. Las Vegas somehow took a significant step back from the team that finished 4-13 last season.

Raiders quarterback Geno Smith is still near the top of the league in interceptions, but last week's shutout loss confirmed the team's issues are not as much on Smith as some may believe. The Raiders have several issues they must address over the offseason if they hope to improve.

Las Vegas has had instability at the quarterback position for most of the past three seasons. On Sunday, quarterback Kenny Pickett became the seventh quarterback the Raiders have started since the 2023 season. Afer a shut out loss the Philadelphia Eagles, it appears Smith will return.

Aside from pride and respect, the Raiders have little to play for in the final three games. However, individually, most players on the team should be playing to prove they belong and stay here, or to play hard and well enough to earn an opportunity elsewhere.

Earlier this week, Carroll noted what he wanted to see from his team despite the extended losing streak. Carroll has no plans of mailing it in, even though there are only a few weeks remaining in the season. Las Vegas needs something to hang its hat on over the next three weeks.

“We need to show improvement. We need to get better. We need to move the football better and get in the red zone and get some points on the frickin board, man,” Carroll said.

“We got to score, and then when we get our chances, we got to back it up with what we're doing on the other side. And so, we just need to feel like we're improving, and this game was so slanted in their direction, that it just didn't feel like that at all."

The Raiders have a long road to becoming a more competitive team, as it seems that as bad as their roster is, their problems may be even bigger than that. Las Vegas' front office must take a long, hard look in the mirror decisions and being making tough decisions that previous regimes avoided.

Las Vegas needs a total reset after the way they have lost this season. There is no longer any denying that the Raiders need significant change, or they will find themselves in a continual cycle of losing and despair. This offseason is monumental for the franchise's future.

