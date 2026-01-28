Which Raiders Player Will Take That Next Step

The Las Vegas Raiders somehow regressed from their abysmal 2024 season, winning one fewer game and being far less competitive. The first year John Spytek was general manager didn't go as the Raiders planned, but the hope is that he can bounce back in 2026, as well as the team.

The good thing about next season is that all of the seeds they planted can begin to grow. They have a lot of young players who can begin to develop into stars, like Jack Bech or Darien Porter. Which of their players has the most potential to break out in 2026?

Future Star

Aug 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18) against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Dalton Wasserman writes for Pro Football Focus, and he wrote an article identifying one breakout candidate for each team next season. For the Raiders and their fanbase, Ashton Jeanty needs to have a bounce-back season to instill some faith back in Raider Nation that the player they took sixth overall isn't a bust.

"While Jeanty rushed for nearly 1,000 yards in his debut campaign, he did so at an incredibly inefficient rate. He averaged just 3.7 yards per carry, and more than 80% of his yards came after contact. That was primarily the result of Las Vegas' 30th-ranked PFF run-blocking grade. If the team can improve its offensive line and quarterback play, Jeanty could be set on a path toward greater production in 2026", said Wasserman.

Dec 28, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) enters the field before the game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Considering the offensive line Jeanty was rushing behind, it's a miracle that he was able to reach 1,000 yards of offense at all. However, in recent memory, there have been running backs who have made up for poor offensive line play with how explosive they are.

Saquon Barkley's time with the New York Giants comes to mind. Even Josh Jacobs, when he was with the Raiders, saw an offensive line that didn't block for him adequately, and he was still like fireworks every time he touched the ball.

Jan 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) carries the ball against the Kansas City Chiefs in the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Jeanty's inefficient rookie season was a mix of inexperience and a coaching staff that fell out of love with their running back. There were three times last season when Jeanty had fewer than double-digit carries, and that's unacceptable for a team that drafted him so highly.

Jeanty did an amazing job handling all of the pressure he was seeing, but I also believe it reduced his vision. I hope he can regain some of that behind an improved offensive line, and that the Raiders' inability to block for him didn't alter his development.

