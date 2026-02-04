The Las Vegas Raiders are expected to hire Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak as their next head coach.

Kubiak brings extensive experience on the offensive side of the ball, leading Seattle to the Super Bowl in his only year calling plays for the Seahawks.

The son of former NFL head coach Gary Kubiak is the hot-shot offensive coordinator hire that could work out for the Silver and Black.

Oftentimes, when a coach is hired away from a team, he brings players from that team to his new squad. The Seahawks have plenty of talented players that Raiders fans would be thrilled to see join Las Vegas.

But who are some of the players Kubiak should recruit to the Raiders? Let’s break down three Seahawks who could make their way to the desert.

Wide receiver Rashid Shaheed

Dec 18, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Rashid Shaheed (22) celebrates after defeating the Los Angeles Rams in overtime at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Ng-Imagn Images | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

Kubiak has utilized Shaheed well in Seattle and New Orleans, and he could be a serious weapon for the Raiders’ offense and special teams units. Shaheed is an excellent kick returner, totaling 628 punt and kick return yards and two touchdowns in nine games with the Seahawks. His blazing speed has made him a good depth wide receiver, too.

The Raiders could use a dynamic weapon like Shaheed, and with his impending free agency and familiarity with Kubiak, Las Vegas should be all over getting him in the Silver and Black.

Edge rusher Boye Mafe

Sep 25, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Seattle Seahawks linebacker Boye Mafe (53) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The former second-round pick has put together some impressive seasons in Seattle, but if the Seahawks decide not to pay him, the Raiders should. Mafe has totaled 164 tackles, 24 for loss, 36 quarterback hits, three forced fumbles, and 20 sacks in four seasons in Seattle. He hasn’t broken out as the team expected, but he could be an impressive depth piece for the Raiders if he decides to sign there.

Tyree Wilson is on an expiring contract, so adding a player like Mafe to the defensive end room would give Las Vegas depth at a premium position. If he doesn’t get a contract from Seattle, he should get one from the Raiders.

Defensive back Ty Okada

Nov 2, 2025; Landover, Maryland, USA; Seattle Seahawks safety Ty Okada (39) celebrates a pass interception during the first half against the Washington Commanders during the first half at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

A player who has been a contributor for Seattle’s defense seemingly out of nowhere, Okada would help a Raiders defensive back room that could use some depth. Okada had a career-best season in 2025, totaling 65 tackles, three for loss, two quarterback hits, six passes defended, and a sack and a half. Almost all of the Seahawks’ defensive backs played well last season, and Okada was one of them.

Okada can play corner or safety, although he is best suited at the latter. He would be an energetic addition to the Raiders’ secondary.

Follow us on: X/Twitter @HondoCarpenter, @EZTrez_SI ,and IG @HondoSr . We also invite you to visit our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE. There, you can discuss which Seattle Seahawks you'd like to see on the Raiders next season.

Have every Raiders story straight to your email with the latest news. Our newsletter is completely FREE. We will not spam you or sell your information. SIGN UP HERE NOW.