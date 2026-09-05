Who Raiders Turn to After Keyron Crawford Injury

The Las Vegas Raiders were dealt a major blow last week when it was announced that third-round rookie Keyron Crawford would miss the entire 2026 season with an Achilles injury.

The Raiders were banking on Crawford as a unique pass rusher, deploying him in different passing situations to get after the quarterback. Those plans will have to wait until at least next year.

Keyron Crawford | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

With the loss of Crawford, the Raiders are a bit thinner at defensive end. His absence will now require some of the team’s depth rushers to do a little bit more.

Let’s break down why these players are much more important and how they can shoulder some of the load Crawford leaves behind.

Kwity Paye Can Make His Money

Aug 27, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Mac Jones (10) scrambles against Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kwity Paye (95) during the first quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Raiders gave Paye a big contract during free agency, and they’ll now need him to earn every penny. We have previously highlighted Paye as an important player for this team, and his significance has only grown since.

Paye is an explosive, physical defensive end who is a much better run defender than pass rusher, but the Raiders need his services on passing downs much more now. He has had solid moments as a pass rusher, but has not been consistent during his time in the league.

Defensive Coordinator Rob Leonard will have to get creative when deploying Paye, whom the Raiders need to put it all together this season. If he does, he elevates the team’s defensive ceiling.

Malcolm Koonce Is Still Around

Jun 3, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) speaks during a news conference during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Koonce may not reach the ceiling that fans thought he might have a few years ago, but he is still a quality depth piece nonetheless.

He has more pass-rush juice than Paye, but Paye is the better down-to-down player. The Raiders are moving to a 3-4 base defense, too, so Koonce may show his skill set in a new way, one that might unlock another level in him.

Koonce is on a one-year deal, but the team needs him to take the next step as a defender. If he can play at a high level and consistently pressure the quarterback, he may earn a multi-year deal somewhere.

Is Patrick Johnson Ready?

Aug 27, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Patrick Johnson (93) reacts against the San Francisco 49ers during the first quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Raiders kept Johnson on the 53-man roster due to his impressive preseason and Crawford’s injury, and he has now become even more important.

Johnson has only one career sack, and it came last season as a member of the Philadelphia Eagles. He has ideal outside linebacker size at 6-foot-2 and 248 pounds, so the Raiders should have no issue deploying the former Tulane star.

However, his effectiveness will be tested against true NFL offensive linemen. The Raiders hope his preseason play can translate to the real thing.