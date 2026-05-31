Why OTAs Are Important for Raiders OC Janocko

Each offseason, we see teams not have all their players at OTAs. OTAs are not mandatory, but you can tell how a team is approaching the upcoming season by who shows up. For some teams, it is more important than others. It is important for teams with a new regime and new players, especially at quarterback. There is one team that this fits well with, and it is the Las Vegas Raiders.

They have to figure out a lot, and the more chemistry they build, the better their success will be next season. The Silver and Black are going to enter the season with another new coaching staff, one that is better.

Raiders OTAs Will Go a Long Way in 2026

May 28, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak looks on during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

The focus is on the offensive side of the ball, which is going to get a whole new look under head coach Klint Kubiak and offensive coordinator Andrew Janocko . Having all their offensive weapons at OTAs means they could start putting the offense together and get them to learn it. It is not easy to learn a whole new offense. The more time you get together as a unit, the better it is going to be to get them rolling next season.

And the way we have seen the Raiders offense over the last few years, they need to be better. A lot of excitement is going into the 2026 season, but that could quickly fade if the offense comes out flat and doesn't look like it improves this offseason.

Klint Kubiak | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

The Raiders have their veteran players at OTAs, including their face of the franchise, defensive end Maxx Crosby, and new quarterback Kirk Cousins. That shows all the new players and rookies that there is an expectation and how they should go into their new season, now as Raiders.

Kubiak will have his guys ready to roll when training camp rolls around, especially as the new season gets closer. It is a new team and a new feeling, with more upside than in many years past.

May 20, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak speaks during a news conference during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

Janocko's Thoughts

"I think it's a huge advantage, credit to our guys coming in wanting to get better and wanting to go compete," said Raiders offensive coordinator Andrew Janocko. "So, it's a huge advantage. Not every team and organization is like that, so we're using every single minute."

The culture is shifting in Las Vegas, and the franchise hopes that can lead to higher numbers in the win column.