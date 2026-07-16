Kirk Cousins' Raiders Starting Role Faces Harsh Backlash

Well before the Las Vegas Raiders even drafted Fernando Mendoza with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, head coach Klint Kubiak made it clear that the ideal plan was to sit the rookie quarterback, potentially for the entire upcoming season.

Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio vehemently disagrees with this approach and voiced his sentiment earlier this week on his podcast.

Florio's Thoughts

Jun 3, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) warms up during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"There's a belief out there that Kirk Cousins is going to be the starter [in] Week 1," Florio said. "And they're going to let Fernando Mendoza sit and watch and learn. That may be fine in theory, but when you're out on the practice field, if Mendoza is clearly better than Kirk Cousins - this deep into his career, at this age, late 30s, - and you've got some grand strategic plan that you're going to let him sit for a year, what's Maxx Crosby going to say about that?"

"What's Brock Bowers going to say about that? What's any veteran player going to say?"

"The NFL has evolved to the ultimate one-year-at-a-time sport," Florio continued. "We have a guy who we can all tell in every practice is better than Kirk Cousins as of right now. But you've got this plan that you're going to groom Fernando Mendoza by having him not play? By deliberately choosing the lesser guy to be the quarterback? Good luck with that one, Klint Kubiak . I just don't buy it."

Main Takeaways

Jun 9, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) and coach Klint Kubiak during minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I understand where Florio is coming from, but he is operating under the mindset that Mendoza is outperforming Cousins in the offseason programs . However, as several reports have surfaced, while the rookie quarterback is everything you want in a franchise cornerstone and has proven several strengths, he is still going through growing pains. That includes learning how to play from under center, not exclusively from shotgun formation.

As much as Raiders fans would love to see the former Indiana quarterback suit up and be on the field for Las Vegas, the front office and coaching staff are taking the perfect approach with his long-term development. If you look at quarterbacks in recent memory who initially sat and learned on the bench, that extended period of time dissecting the preparation process expedited their development. Patrick Mahomes and Jordan Love are two prime examples of that.

Jun 3, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) hugs quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I bet the Kansas City Chiefs' coaching staff acknowledged right away that Mahomes' talent was light-years ahead of Alex Smith's, but head coach Andy Reid knew it was best for the three-time Super Bowl MVP to sit and learn. Now, Mendoza and Mahomes are two completely different prospects, as the 2026 No. 1 overall pick is more refined. However, college football and the NFL are two completely different sports. Las Vegas would be making the right decision by starting Cousins to open the 2026 season.