Las Vegas Raiders minority owner Tom Brady has put his stamp on this franchise in many different areas and in all the good ways. Even if we do not see Brady a lot around the team when the cameras are on or when they are doing their press conferences, he was all in those meetings and making those decisions.

He is one of the main football people for the Raiders' owner, Mark Davis. He has been an addition that the franchise needed, and it is paying off. Brady is the greatest quarterback ever to play in the NFL, and now he is looking to bring life back to a franchise that has not had much success over the last two decades.

Las Vegas Raiders GM John Spytek, and minority owner Tom Brady | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

All the tough decisions that the Raiders have made over the last few seasons, Brady was a part of that. This offseason, he was all on board with hiring Klint Kubiak to be the head coach for the Silver and Black. He got to see a lot of Kubiak as he was covering games for FOX.

Brady Is Making His Presence Felt in Las Vegas

Oct 2, 2011; Oakland, CA, USA; Oakland Raiders defensive end Richard Seymour (92) reacts after being called for a personal foul against New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) in the first quarter at O.co Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images | Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

Brady was also part of efforts to have his voice heard regarding drafting a quarterback Fernando Mendoza with the first overall pick. If there was one person who should have made that decision, it was Brady. Now Brady will have his voice heard when the Raiders are developing Mendoza and all summer long when Mendoza and veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins are battling it out in training camp. Brady was all in with the team, bringing in Cousins as well.

"I think when it comes to Tom [Brady ], he just loves football," said Raiders radio analyst Kirk Morrison on The Rich Eisen Show. "So, it is not just like he keeps his thoughts and how he played so many years at a high level, Tom Brady wants to talk football. When I see him at practice or where, he may be calling a game. Tom is always intense. I have never seen Tom so calm. When he is at practice, he is about football."

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Tom Brady and Joe Montana look on before Super Bowl LX between the Seattle Seahawks and the New England Patriots at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Brady is going to be a huge part of this franchise for many years to come. He is going to be one of the reasons this organization turns it around. He got it going over the last two years, and many more are to come with this franchise and Brady moving forward. It is a good feeling with the Raiders and having Brady around.