Why Titans Game Most Important Benchmark of Raiders' Season

The Las Vegas Raiders are a team that's looking at the 2026 season as a chance to prove themselves as legitimate contenders for the future of the AFC. They may not be in playoff contention next season, but they have all the tools in place to ascend at the right time and make a push in the next couple of years.

They'll have plenty of opportunities to show off their competitiveness against teams that outrank them, such as the Seattle Seahawks or Buffalo Bills . However, they also have games where they're faced off against teams of similar talent levels. What will their Week 16 game against the Tennessee Titans reveal about where the Raiders are in their rebuild?

Fair Competition

Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward (1) talks with Offensive Coordinator Brian Daboll during OTAs at Vanderbilt Health Football Center in Nashville, Tenn., Monday, June 8, 2026. | DENNY SIMMONS / THE TENNESSEAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Titans and Raiders are similar in more ways than one, and that starts with the head coaches they brought in this offseason. Both teams will have new systems in place, hoping they lead to success right off the bat.

Klint Kubiak steps into his role as head coach with an impressive resume, but Robert Saleh quietly helped the San Francisco 49ers become a much better team as their defensive coordinator. His time as the New York Jets head coach may not have panned out, but his defensive intensity matches the offensive firepower Kubiak brings to the Raiders.

Defensive Opportunities

Dec 21, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Darien Porter (26) during a television timeout against the Houston Texans in the first quarter at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

One of the three wins the Raiders had in 2025 was against the Titans. The Raiders' defense keyed in on a rookie Cam Ward early, and they prevented them from running the ball successfully. The Raiders' defense only got better in the offseason, and they should feel confident taking on Ward at home.

The Titans' supporting cast improved around Ward this offseason, but their receiving corps remains a big point of contention for their offense. They drafted Carnell Tate in the first round, but who knows what his production looks like as a rookie this late into the season. If their secondary can shut him down, they can quickly bottleneck their offense and force the ball back to their offense.

May 20, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) warms up during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

For the Raiders' offensive game plan, it highly depends on who's in at quarterback at this point of the season. It'd be really exciting to see Fernando Mendoza in a quarterback duel against another first overall pick quarterback in Ward.

If Kirk Cousins is still the starter at this point of the season, I'd imagine them to stick to what won them the game last season. Ashton Jeanty got 23 carries against the Titans in 2025. I expect Kubiak to follow a similar plan even if the Titans bolstered their defensive line this offseason.