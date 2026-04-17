How Raiders Can Take Advantage of Loaded WR Draft Class

Each year, we see a variety of ways teams build their rosters, whether they are the right way in approach or not. Some teams have found success by plugging in the quarterback and building around, while others begin in the trenches and outward to maintain sustained success.

The Las Vegas Raiders ' approach this offseason has been about building around the quarterback from the trenches outward. Their additions on both sides of the ball under general manager John Spytek have formulated a current roster ahead of the NFL Draft that can get by in the first year of presumptive No. 1 overall pick Fernando Mendoza.

Oct 25, 2025; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) runs the ball during the second half against the UCLA Bruins at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

One of the biggest needs on the roster is wide receiver. This year's draft class features a strong group, especially on the second day of the draft, as the Raiders will be provided ample opportunities to add a playmaker for their rookie quarterback and veteran signal-caller Kirk Cousins.

Pick Your Posion at Wide Receiver

Oct 18, 2025; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Washington Huskies wide receiver Denzel Boston (12) makes a reception in the first half against the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Over the past few months, evaluating this wide receiver class, I have found many types that could give the Raiders the playmaking ability they would be stoked about. The Big Five—Carnell Tate, Jordyn Tyson, Makai Lemon, KC Concepcion, and Omar Cooper—are likely first-round selections, leaving the Raiders with plenty of options at No. 36.

One of my favorites, Clemson's Antonio Williams, would be a great choice in the second round, but I'm considerably higher on him than the consensus, and his range is likely at No. 67 in the following round. Williams ball skills are some of the best in the class, with the route running and dynamic yards-after-catch skills to be a fun threat as a rookie.

Former Clemson wide receiver Antonio Williams prepares for several drills during 2026 Clemson Pro Day in the Poe Indoor Facility at Clemson University in Clemson Thursday, March 12, 2026. | Ken Ruinard / USA Today Co / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Washington's Denzel Boston is another one to watch in the second round with the elite size, wingspan, and high-end ball skills to be a great playmaker in Las Vegas. Other names, such as Alabama's Germie Bernard (a Jakobi Meyers clone), Ole Miss' De'Zhaun Stribling (a late bloomer in the process), and Georgia State's Ted Hurst, are names to consider.

The Raiders Can’t Go Wrong at Wide Receiver in the NFL Draft

Dec 19, 2025; Norman, OK, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Germie Bernard (5) against the Oklahoma Sooners during the CFP National Playoff First Round at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The goal for Las Vegas is to surround Mendoza or Cousins with talent at wide receiver. They've already gotten the tight ends and running backs situated, and now it is time to drop the hammer by adding more playmakers at the perimeter. Don't get me wrong, I'm intrigued to some degree with the Raiders' current group, but it could undoubtedly improve.

Don't be surprised if the Raiders choose to double-dip at wideout, especially with some of the intriguing talents that could be available on the third day of the draft. Fans may have some concerns about trusting Spytek heading into his second season as general manager. However, adding more playmakers to your future of the franchise is a step forward in the right direction.