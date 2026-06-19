5 Most Intriguing Raiders To Keep Tabs On

The Las Vegas Raiders are revitalized heading into next season, with Klint Kubiak taking over as head coach and Fernando Mendoza expected to be the future franchise quarterback.

While the Raiders are universally viewed as a rebuilding team and still years from contention, there are certainly reasons to be excited about the organization’s trajectory. The foundation will be set starting this season under a new coaching regime. With that in mind, here are the five most exciting players to watch for, in terms of on-field production and development.

1. Ashton Jeanty

Dec 28, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) enters the field before the game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

It's safe to say that Jeanty's rookie season did not go as planned. After investing the No. 6 overall pick on the former Boise State running back, the Raiders failed to maximize Jeanty's skill set, as the offensive infrastructure was abysmal.

Yes, Jeanty compiled 975 rushing yards and five rushing touchdowns, but he averaged 3.7 yards per attempt. Obviously, Jeanty's struggles are not reflective on him as a player, and now that Kubiak will be overseeing the offense , the 22-year-old running back could take a massive leap next season. Jeanty is the key to unlocking the offense's potential, especially with unknown commodities at wide receiver.

2. Fernando Mendoza

Jun 3, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) runs a drill during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

It is fair to assume that the No. 1 overall pick would be atop this list, but quite frankly, it is not guaranteed that Mendoza will take a single snap this upcoming season. That said, Mendoza's development is paramount for the Raiders' future, which is why this coaching staff is taking a measured approach with the rookie quarterback.

Nevertheless, Mendoza's improvement throughout the season and learning behind Kirk Cousins will be a storyline that will hover above Las Vegas.

3. Jermod McCoy

May 20, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jermod McCoy (28) practices during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

McCoy was the most polarizing prospect in the 2026 NFL Draft, as the former Tennessee Volunteers cornerback was a consensus first-round talent. However, his injury history caused him to drop to Day 3, with the Raiders taking him in the fourth round.

Through OTAs and mandatory minicamp, McCoy's involvement has been limited, but he expects to see an uptick once training camp begins. The 6-foot-1, 194-pound cornerback is a Pro Bowl talent, and if he can stay healthy, McCoy will prove to be the steal of the 2026 draft class.

4. Tyler Linderbaum

May 20, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders center Tyler Linderbaum (65) warms up during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

Las Vegas reset the market at center, signing Linderbaum to a three-year, $81 million contract with $60 million guaranteed. The former Baltimore center was the first signing for the Raiders in free agency, signaling the acknowledgement that the offensive line needed vast improvements.

With Cousins and Mendoza entering the quarterback room, it is monumental that the Raiders have a formidable offensive line. Additionally, Linderbaum is one of the best run-blocking offensive linemen in the league, and his installation could elevate Jeanty's production and effectiveness.

5. Jalen Nailor

Jun 9, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders receiver Jalen Nailor (9) during minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

As mentioned earlier, Las Vegas' pass-catching option, other than tight end Brock Bowers, is nothing worth writing home about. That being said, the Raiders signed Nailor to a three-year, $35.03 million contract.

That type of investment speaks to the potential the front office sees in Nailor, who operated as the WR3 with the Minnesota Vikings the last few seasons. Las Vegas is begging for a wide receiver to emerge as a legitimate option, and Nailor has every opportunity to establish himself as that in this offense.