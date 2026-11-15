Why Win Over Seahawks Could Legitimize Raiders Playoff Aspirations

The Las Vegas Raiders have had a unique season to watch in 2026.

Starting out of the gates hot with a three-game winning streak, everything was looking up for this team. Then a four-game skid followed, and the Raiders currently sit at 4-5 after a win against the New York Jets and a loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

The Raiders are not currently in the playoff picture, but it would only take a few wins for them to enter the conversation. This would be impressive considering it is the first year under Klint Kubiak , with a lack of household names on the roster and a team in its initial rebuilding season.

Las Vegas takes on the reigning Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks this afternoon, a true test for No. 1 overall pick Fernando Mendoza in his first career start. The Seahawks feature one of the NFL's best defenses, so Mendoza would impress the NFL world if he can help them get the win.

Oct 25, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) practices before the game at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Not only would that win get the Raiders to 5-5, but it would also show they have every capability of being a postseason team, despite a rebuild underway.

Let's explain.

Las Vegas Raiders: Playoff Team?

The Seahawks may not be the force they were last year en route to a Super Bowl victory, but they are still a solid team capable of making the postseason. These are the kinds of teams the Raiders need to beat if they want to have a shot at the playoffs.

While they are still good, there are weaknesses in Seattle. The Seahawks cannot move the ball the same way they did last year (Raiders fans are well aware of why ), and the defense is gettable if the opposing offense finds a rhythm.

The Ramifications of a Win

Nov 8, 2026; Santa Clara, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on a pass rush as San Francisco 49ers offensive line Colton McKivitz (68) blocks during the second half at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The NFL media will be asking whether the Raiders are a legit playoff team if they win this game, which would be an incredible place to be in the middle of November. Raiders fans were rewatching Indiana games from the previous Saturday at this time last year.

The Raiders would sit at 5-5 with a win, and they'd be watching the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns, hoping for losses so they would have the same record as those teams. There is a chance both those teams lose, considering their opponents, which makes this game that much more important for Las Vegas.

A loss doesn't necessarily knock the Raiders out of contention; they'd still be in the hunt. However, it would more than likely show they aren't ready just yet.

There are no outcomes that would ruin the Raiders' future, so fans shouldn't worry too much about what happens. The upside, however, is too exciting to ignore.