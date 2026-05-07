Wide Receivers Raiders Should Pursue Via Trade or Free Agency

While the Las Vegas Raiders left the 2026 NFL Draft with several players who solve some of their problems, one area that remains a major question mark heading into next season is the wide receiver position.

Despite that, General Manager John Spytek doubled down on the fact that he is happy with the current state of the position group.

Apr 24, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (right) shakes hands with general manager John Spytek at introductory press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center after being selected as the No. 1 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"I like our receiving room, Spytek said. "I think people are probably going to roll their eyes. Everyone loves receivers. This is a question I get from my kids, 'Dad, can we get 15 receivers on the roster?' We live in the fantasy football world. I value receivers."

"I do. I really do, but I love Tre Tucker; he's a good player. We're excited about Jalen Nailor. We drafted Jack Bech in the second [round] last year. We have a lot of belief in Jack [Bech]. We drafted Dont'e Thornton in the fourth [round] last year. I believe in Malik Benson."

Feb 24, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Spytek could be giving his honest opinion, but the fact of the matter is, the Raiders need to make at least one addition to the wide receiver corps. Here are a couple of outside weapons Las Vegas should pursue via free agency or trade.

A.J. Brown

Jan 11, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) celebrates first down against the San Francisco 49ers during the first quarter in an NFC Wild Card Round game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Brown being traded to the New England Patriots appears to be an inevitable conclusion to the saga, but that should not stop Las Vegas from at least offering a 2027 second-round pick or a 2028 first-round pick.

The 28-year-old wide receiver has been unhappy with his role and production with the Philadelphia Eagles over the last two seasons. That would not be the case in Klint Kubiak's offense , which fully unlocked Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who totaled 119 receptions for 1,793 yards and 10 touchdowns. While Smith-Njigba is a different style of wide receiver than Brown, that could sway Brown's interest in Las Vegas.

Jauan Jennings

Jan 3, 2026; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jauan Jennings (15) makes a catch against Seattle Seahawks cornerback Riq Woolen (27) during the first half at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images | Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

For the second consecutive offseason, the 28-year-old has overvalued himself and demanded too much money on the open market, and his asking price has been too high for teams to consider signing him.

At this point in the offseason, Jennings has lost most, if not all, of his leverage, and the Raiders should swoop in with a manageable one- or two-year contract offer. Last season, Jennings compiled 55 receptions for 643 yards and nine touchdowns. While he won't blow anyone away with his route-running or speed, he has proven to be a complementary piece to an offense. Additionally, he contributes to the run game and is an excellent and willing blocker.