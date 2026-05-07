Wide Receivers Raiders Should Pursue Via Trade or Free Agency
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While the Las Vegas Raiders left the 2026 NFL Draft with several players who solve some of their problems, one area that remains a major question mark heading into next season is the wide receiver position.
Despite that, General Manager John Spytek doubled down on the fact that he is happy with the current state of the position group.
- "I like our receiving room, Spytek said. "I think people are probably going to roll their eyes. Everyone loves receivers. This is a question I get from my kids, 'Dad, can we get 15 receivers on the roster?' We live in the fantasy football world. I value receivers."
- "I do. I really do, but I love Tre Tucker; he's a good player. We're excited about Jalen Nailor. We drafted Jack Bech in the second [round] last year. We have a lot of belief in Jack [Bech]. We drafted Dont'e Thornton in the fourth [round] last year. I believe in Malik Benson."
Spytek could be giving his honest opinion, but the fact of the matter is, the Raiders need to make at least one addition to the wide receiver corps. Here are a couple of outside weapons Las Vegas should pursue via free agency or trade.
A.J. Brown
Brown being traded to the New England Patriots appears to be an inevitable conclusion to the saga, but that should not stop Las Vegas from at least offering a 2027 second-round pick or a 2028 first-round pick.
The 28-year-old wide receiver has been unhappy with his role and production with the Philadelphia Eagles over the last two seasons. That would not be the case in Klint Kubiak's offense, which fully unlocked Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who totaled 119 receptions for 1,793 yards and 10 touchdowns. While Smith-Njigba is a different style of wide receiver than Brown, that could sway Brown's interest in Las Vegas.
Jauan Jennings
For the second consecutive offseason, the 28-year-old has overvalued himself and demanded too much money on the open market, and his asking price has been too high for teams to consider signing him.
At this point in the offseason, Jennings has lost most, if not all, of his leverage, and the Raiders should swoop in with a manageable one- or two-year contract offer. Last season, Jennings compiled 55 receptions for 643 yards and nine touchdowns. While he won't blow anyone away with his route-running or speed, he has proven to be a complementary piece to an offense. Additionally, he contributes to the run game and is an excellent and willing blocker.
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Logan Lazarczyk is a graduate of the University of Missouri-Kansas City, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts in Communication Studies with an emphasis in Journalism. Logan joined our team with extensive experience, having previously written and worked for media entities such as USA Today and Union Broadcasting.