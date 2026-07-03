Why Raiders' Kwity Paye Could Be Sneaky Impact Player

For the longest time, the Las Vegas Raiders have struggled to pair franchise pass rusher Maxx Crosby with a quality No. 2 edge rusher. Year after year, it has felt as though Crosby was expected to be the one-man wrecking crew for the Raiders' defense, which he often was. Yet, the team had no answer if the superstar edge rusher had a quiet day.

Crosby has had the talent to produce monster seasons, but too often did opposing offenses scheme around him, knowing there was no other threat to the quarterback off the edge. Under second-year general manager John Spytek, first-year head coach Klint Kubiak, and newly promoted defensive coordinator Rob Leonard, that changed this offseason.

Sep 15, 2019; Oakland, CA, USA; Oakland Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) in the game against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second quarter at the Oakland Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Raiders went out and signed former Indianapolis Colts first-round pick Kwity Paye, drafted Auburn pass rusher Keyron Crawford, and re-signed Malcolm Koonce, who was expected to be the No. 2 threat opposite Crosby in 2024 before a knee injury ended his season before it started.

Where Kwity Paye Fits in Raiders' Pass Rush

Former Hendricken player, Kwity Paye, a DE on the Colts. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Spytek signed Paye to a three-year, $48 million deal, which suggests the sixth-year player from Michigan is likely to start Week 1 opposite Crosby. The veteran pass rusher has had a fairly productive career with 30.5 sacks, including back-to-back seasons of eight or more in 2023 and 2024. However, Paye never seemed to take the next step and regressed during his fifth-year option, recording only four sacks.

It's hard to say there's great upside with Paye, but he does offer a sound floor to work off of. The Raiders should be expected to use their trio of edge rushers opposite Crosby, as Crawford's twitch, bend, and move set brings intrigue to the position as a first-year rush specialist.

Auburn Tigers buck Keyron Crawford (24) runs drills during practice at Woltosz Football Performance Center in Auburn, Ala. on Thursday, Aug. 14, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Koonce, on the other hand, is up for a productive 2026 season after signing a one-year deal to return with the Raiders in hopes of either cashing in with the franchise or a new team next March when free agency opens. That leaves Paye as the veteran presence outside of Crosby with the production, experience, and a sneaky skill set that could provide an immediate impact for Leonard's defense.

Paye isn't the most explosive or diverse pass rusher on the team. Yet, finding consistency and a way back to another eight-sack season would be beneficial for Paye and the team. He has an impressive use of a long arm and speed-to-power, utilizing physical and power elements as a pass rusher to win against opposing pass sets.

Indianapolis Colts defensive end Kwity Paye (51) takes the field Monday, Dec. 22, 2025, ahead of a game against the San Francisco 49ers at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Raiders and Leonard are hoping Paye finds more of those elements in 2026, with the expectation of becoming a consistent piece with Crosby in an effort to reform the defense across the board. I'm nervous about this because I don't see a standout trait in Paye, and if the Raiders get underperformance this year or next with potential emergence from Crawford and Koonce, there is an out in 2028 where Spytek can save $15.7 million or restructure next year for $7.1 million.

Paye's Impact Could Be Quiet, for Better or Worse

Aug 24, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Indianapolis Colts defensive end Kwity Paye (51) against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Yet, Paye remains a player who could have a sneaky impact for the Raiders. He's not going to be the 10-sack guy many were hoping for out of Michigan, nor is he going to be elite in anything he does. What he would be doing is impacting the game the way he can, using power against the run and as a pass rusher to remain effective in either a rotational role or as an average starter.

I thought this was one of the riskier signings for the Raiders. Could it work out? Absolutely, though I'm not holding my breath. Whether the impact is positive or negative, Paye will be one of the most intriguing players on Las Vegas's defense in 2026.