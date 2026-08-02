Ashton Jeanty Finding His Fit in Raiders' Offense

The award for the worst offense in football, if there is such a thing, belonged to the Las Vegas Raiders last season, producing bottom-of-the-pile numbers featuring the worst rushing unit in the NFL. Despite drafting 2024 Heisman Trophy finalist running back Ashton Jeanty at No. 6 overall in the NFL Draft, the run game was atrocious.

Not a lot went right for the run game, whether it was decision-making by Jeanty or the underwhelming drive and blocking ability up front. This offseason, the Raiders hired wide-zone prodigy Klint Kubiak to be their head coach while adding top NFL center Tyler Linderbaum and guard Spencer Burford in free agency, and drafting versatile offensive lineman Trey Zuhn III in the third round.

A Leader Arises at Running Back

With the new blocking scheme and the additions made up front, Jeanty has a chance to have a good season in Las Vegas this fall. The talent is there to be one of the top running backs in football—maybe not to the extent of dominating the sport as he did at Boise State for two years, but to the level of being a threat on every down due to his skill set.

Jeanty doesn't just want to be a good player, though: he is quickly becoming a leader in the locker room. He understands the expectations are high, but wants to be more vocal to help his teammates and be a better one in the process.

Jan 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) carries the ball against the Kansas City Chiefs in the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Yeah, I think being more vocal for sure," Jeanty told reporters this week. "I mean, it's always tough being in the first year trying to figure out so much stuff. But this year, there's a lot of expectations for me and I think I've got to make a big jump. I think that starts with helping my teammates as well and just being a better teammate. So, I think that starts with leadership."

New Offense Could Open Doors for Jeanty

Jun 9, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders coach Klint Kubiak during minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As Jeanty becomes a new leader in the locker room, the offensive system is unfamiliar territory for him. However, he, rookie quarterback Fernando Mendoza , and everyone else on the offense are adjusting in training camp to the wide-zone system that has produced some explosive, wildly efficient units across the league.

Like Mendoza, Jeanty is a fan of the run game concepts, believing he can play in any scheme. However, this one keeps the defense on its heels and toes almost religiously with its balance; it is why players such as Sam Darnold, Baker Mayfield, Trevor Lawrence, Travis Etienne, Christian McCaffrey, and Kenneth Walker III have all thrived in this system of late. It has also opened the door for Jeanty to play in the slot, adding a new wrinkle against opposing defenses.

May 20, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) speaks during a news conference during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Yeah, I feel like I can run in any scheme, but this one's especially great," Jeanty said. "Running the wide zone and really attacking the defense and getting them running and then hitting them with some inside zone and play action. So, everything goes together really well and I'm just super excited to keep getting better at the run scheme."

We have yet to see Jeanty and the rest of the roster in full pads, and likely won't for a few more practice sessions. When they do come on, we'll get a much closer look at how the offensive system approaches and attacks. A healthy Jeanty in a wide-zone offense could be a scary sight for defenders, especially with the incredibly high upside he brings to the next level.