The Most Critical Aspect for Raiders' Coaching Staff for Rest of 2025
The Las Vegas Raiders is a team filled with young players playing a high number of plays for them. This impacts the Raiders in ways that are often overlooked.
1 Critical Aspect for the Raiders
Las Vegas has been fortunate enough to find diamonds in the rough over the years. The Raiders have had multiple players grow from their practice squad to being productive players on game day in one facet or another.
Prior to practice leading up to the Raiders' Week 9 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Raiders Defensive Coordinator Patrick Graham explained how the Raiders' development process works.
“That's critical for any pro coach. I mean, we have a job to do. I'm the coordinator coaching the coaches, coaching the players, and putting together the plan. But our program, and I'm sure Pete [Carroll] said this in his opening press conference, we’re developmental coaches. Our job is to develop the team. And it would be negligent for us not to look at the practice squad players because it's a collision sport. Those guys are going to end up playing for us,” Graham said.
So, for me, it's watching it every day. I'm paying attention to it between periods when the look team is out there. I think it's critical. Some of the best players, I mean, think about it, Jonah [Laulu] was on the look team at first. I mean, some of the best players I've coached came from the look team. You know, Jamie Collins didn't play a whole bunch of defensive snaps his first year. He was mostly a special teams [player] and then he ends up being one of the best players I ever coached. So, I mean, if you're not doing that, you're not doing your job, in my opinion.”
Las Vegas' coaching staff has prided itself on developing the younger players on the roster. Graham noted how good it feels for him as a coach to see those players make progress. Still, Graham knows development is a constant process in the National Football League.
"Yeah. I mean, all we got is time. Again, during this part of the season, the families, thankfully, they let us do our thing, and we're here a lot, and get a chance to watch tape. And I think it's important as a teacher to give them feedback, ‘Hey, this is good,’ but also, it's good to give them feedback, ‘Listen, don't think I'm not watching this.’ If you're playing with high pad level on look team, how's that going to give me confidence for you to play for us for the real games? So always give them feedback. That's part of being a good teacher, I think," Graham said.
