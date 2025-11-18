How the Raiders' Shortcomings Continue to Build on Carroll's Watch
LAS VEGAS, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders are 2-8 and have lost eight of their last nine games. The Raiders have not looked good in most of those games. Las Vegas hired Pete Carroll to turn things around, but that has yet to happen by any stretch of the imagination.
Carroll's Struggles
Injuries have understandably cost the Raiders any real chance at making progress this season, as they have sustained injuries to some of their best players. Few teams in the league can sustain the injuries to as many critical players on their roster as the Raiders.
Still, the Raiders suffered injuries last season and did so without nearly as much effort poured into their roster as was poured into this season's roster. Few realistically expected the Raiders to go far this season. However, no one expected it to be just as bad as last season was.
Last season, the Raiders went on a 10-game losing streak. Losing eight out of nine games it essentially the same thing. Last season's Raiders had just as many potential excuses, yet still fired their general manager and head coach after one season.
The 2025 Raiders will be defined by offseason additions that did not workout. In fact, hardly any of the Raiders' offseason moves have worked out according to plan.
Geno Smith is tied for the most interceptions in the National Football League through Week 12. Las Vegas' porous offensive line has rendered Smith and No. 6 overall pick Ashton Jeanty ineffective.
Raiders Offensive Coordinator Chip Kelly has been lackluster at best, routinely making questionable calls. Nearly the entire draft class the Raiders just brought in has been largely a nonfactor. Second-round pick Jack Bech has not shown up at all. Dont'e Thornton has be mediocre at best.
Carroll has plenty of experience around college football and the NFL. However, the task he took on when joining the Raiders is unlike anything he has seen. To be fair, the task of turning around the Raiders is unlike most have seen.
It has taken the Raiders' organization years to get to this point. Years of subpar draft classes, free agent misses and coaching instability has led one of the most storied franchises in league history to yet another lost season and another season of missing the playoffs.
Las Vegas needs a total reset that is not possible to come until after the season. It will also take more than the upcoming offseason to get things turned around. The lack of an impact from this year's Raiders' draft class has only set them back more as they move forward.
