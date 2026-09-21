Raiders' Stock Report: Risers and Fallers After Week 2

The Las Vegas Raiders are 2-0 for the first time in recent memory. To reach that mark, they traveled to California and earned an impressive win over the Los Angeles Chargers, a team that has dominated their two annual matchups since the arrival of Jim Harbaugh.

Sep 20, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18) carries the ball against Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Donte Jackson (26) during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It was far from pretty, but the Raiders found a way to win. It was the type of game that the Raiders have often lost in past seasons. Plenty of work remains. However, at 2-0, Las Vegas' progress is undeniable. Sunday's win over the Chargers was impressive because it was ugly.

Las Vegas' offseason roster additions and coaching changes have directly led to two wins to start the season. Below are a few Raiders who are rising and falling.

Rising

Sep 20, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Hezekiah Masses (35) intercepts a pass against the Los Angeles Chargers during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

CB Hezekiah Masses

Las Vegas invested heavily in their defensive backfield this offseason, adding two cornerbacks and two safeties via the draft. It was known that Masses would contribute this season, but it remained to be seen how much and how soon. Sunday answered both of those questions.

Masses finished the game with two interceptions, including one that put the game away for good. The Raiders may be able to give Darien Porter extra time off, depending on how severe his injury is. That would give Masses an even better chance to develop with quality game reps.

Masses is a guy we were talking about for a while before the draft, and a ton of credit goes to Las Vegas' scouting department for identifying him.

Sep 20, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) reacts after a play against Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Cam Hart (20) during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

WR Tre Tucker

The Raiders may not have a true No. 1 wide receiver, but they do not believe they need one. The first two weeks of the season have confirmed they have a solid plan for their receivers. Tucker exploded against the Chargers, registering nearly 120 receiving yards and a touchdown.

It does not matter who steps up. This week, it was Tucker. His ability to stretch the field impacted the whole game. That ability helped him gain the yards he did and helped other receivers on the team, too. Sunday's win was ideal for Tucker and Las Vegas' group of receivers as a whole.

Sep 20, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Corey Rucker (82) and Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) celebrate after a touchdown against the Los Angeles Chargers during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

WR Cody White

The Raiders signed White during the offseason to add to a group of wide receivers that still has several questions surrounding the unit as a whole. On Sunday, the Raiders' plan to handle the receiver by committee worked to perfection, especially given their lack of a ground game.

Tucker's 119 receiving yards helped open things up for White and the rest of Las Vegas' wide receivers. A week after making a notable play on special teams that saved a touchdown, White added two touchdowns this week, matching Los Angeles' total touchdown count for the day by himself.

Sep 28, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders offensive tackle Kolton Miller (74) drinks water from the sidelines during the second half against the Chicago Bears at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

OL Kolton Miller

Miller is one of the most dependable left tackles in the league. After missing nearly all of last season, Miller has returned and quietly put his imprint on the Raiders' offense. On Sunday, Miller made several critical blocks that helped a struggling Raiders offense.

When healthy, Miller is undoubtedly one of the best offensive linemen in the league. His presence through the first two games confirmed just how much the Raiders.

Falling

RB Ashton Jeanty

Sep 20, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) runs the ball against the Los Angeles Chargers during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It is hard to put Jeanty under this category, as he rarely does anything wrong on the field, let alone to the point where it could have a negative impact on the team. Sunday's performance was the lone exception. Following a strong performance in Week 1, the Chargers made it a point to stop Jeanty.

Jeanty's pass-catching abilities were on full display during Week 1. Las Vegas entered Week 2 looking to lean on those abilities again. That became even more true as the game progressed, as the Raiders struggled to run the ball. Jeanty finished the game with four catches on seven targets.

Sep 20, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) runs the ball against Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Troy Dye (43) during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The three incompletions were all catchable passes that Jeanty dropped. Each one hit Jeanty's hands and was solely his responsibility, and the drops came at critical moments for the Raiders. Had the Raiders lost the game, Jeanty's drops would have been a significant story.

There is nothing to worry about with Jeanty long-term, as he is all but sure to return to form. However, his drops came close to being a deciding factor in Sunday's game, and not in a good way.