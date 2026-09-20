Raider Nation Fired Up After Massive Divisional Win Over Chargers
The Las Vegas Raiders are now 2-0 after taking down the Los Angeles Chargers on the road, 26-14.
The Klint Kubiak era is off to a booming start, with a major road win over a division rival that sent the Chargers spiraling. Las Vegas is 2-0 for the first time since the 2021 season, positioning itself well in the early going.
Raiders fans are some of the most passionate fans in sports, and they certainly had plenty of opinions throughout this game, good and bad. There was a lot to like, but still plenty to clean up for a team that wants to contend in the AFC in the near future.
What did the internet think of the Raiders' impressive win against the Chargers?
Klint Kubiak's Gutsy Play-Calling
Kubiak made some big calls in critical moments in this game. Some worked out, some didn't.
However, a couple of trick plays proved successful, including an Ashton Jeanty throw to Kirk Cousins when he found Dareke Young wide open downfield. His decision-making led to sustained drives that finished in the end zone.
Impressive Defensive Plays
The Raiders' defense had their hands all over this one, holding the Chargers to only two touchdowns and forcing three turnovers.
A couple of Raiders had major games on the defensive side of the ball, including two interceptions from Hezekiah Masses and a forced fumble from Nakobe Dean.
Raider Nation is a big fan of how this defense has performed through the first two games.
Others weren't thrilled with how things looked in the early going before the Raiders took control of the game.
Cody White's Big Day
The Raiders elevated White off the practice squad this week after an impressive performance against the Miami Dolphins last week. He repaid them in Week 2 with a two-touchdown performance.
Raiders fans were big fans of the way White found the end zone, and he has proven to be an important depth receiver for this team through the first two weeks.
Ashton Jeanty's Rough Day
After a 100-yard rushing game last week, Jeanty didn't find the same success against the Chargers, rushing for only 48 yards at a clip of 2.3 yards per carry. He was also not a factor in the passing game, dropping three passes in critical moments.
Fans were concerned about how he ran the ball in this game, especially since he should be the heartbeat of this team's offense in a resurgent second season.
Kirk Cousins' Performance
Cousins continues to show why the team brought him in, even though Fernando Mendoza was the No. 1 overall pick.
He finished the day with 253 passing yards and three touchdowns, looking like the Kirk Cousins of old. Raider Nation was impressed.
The Raiders take on the New Orleans Saints on the road next week.
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Carter Landis studied journalism at Michigan State University where I graduated in May of 2022. He currently is a sports reporter for a local television station, and is a writer covering the Las Vegas RaidersFollow CarterLandis3