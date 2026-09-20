Raider Nation Fired Up After Massive Divisional Win Over Chargers

The Las Vegas Raiders are now 2-0 after taking down the Los Angeles Chargers on the road, 26-14.

The Klint Kubiak era is off to a booming start, with a major road win over a division rival that sent the Chargers spiraling. Las Vegas is 2-0 for the first time since the 2021 season, positioning itself well in the early going.

Sep 20, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak is seen against the Los Angeles Chargers during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Raiders fans are some of the most passionate fans in sports, and they certainly had plenty of opinions throughout this game, good and bad. There was a lot to like, but still plenty to clean up for a team that wants to contend in the AFC in the near future.

What did the internet think of the Raiders' impressive win against the Chargers?

Klint Kubiak's Gutsy Play-Calling

Sep 20, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak looks on against the Los Angeles Chargers during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kubiak made some big calls in critical moments in this game. Some worked out, some didn't.

However, a couple of trick plays proved successful, including an Ashton Jeanty throw to Kirk Cousins when he found Dareke Young wide open downfield. His decision-making led to sustained drives that finished in the end zone.

Klint Kubiak you might just save the Raiders. Just give him some time. — Ivan (@esejefeIvan_510) September 20, 2026

Impressive Defensive Plays

Sep 20, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) celebrates after a play against the Los Angeles Chargers during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Raiders' defense had their hands all over this one, holding the Chargers to only two touchdowns and forcing three turnovers.

A couple of Raiders had major games on the defensive side of the ball, including two interceptions from Hezekiah Masses and a forced fumble from Nakobe Dean.

Hezekiah Masses is Devon witherspoon 2.0 love how the raiders are getting the rookie involved — ulises (@uaramb02) September 20, 2026

Raiders pass rush is suffocating herbert lets keep it up — 🔆 (@RayinTheValley) September 20, 2026

Raider Nation is a big fan of how this defense has performed through the first two games.

Nakobe Dean I appreciate you gang — Jae  (@Jaymqu) September 20, 2026

Others weren't thrilled with how things looked in the early going before the Raiders took control of the game.

Rob Leonard needs to address the run stop ASAP. Doesn't seem like we're going to get torched in the air — Steven Murphy (@notstevenmurphy) September 20, 2026

Raiders penalties and sloppiness already showing up today .. Can’t play behind the sticks..The roster isn’t good enough. — Nikko Motta (@NEEKSFSU) September 20, 2026

Cody White's Big Day

Sep 20, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Cody White (82) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Los Angeles Chargers during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Raiders elevated White off the practice squad this week after an impressive performance against the Miami Dolphins last week. He repaid them in Week 2 with a two-touchdown performance.

Raiders fans were big fans of the way White found the end zone, and he has proven to be an important depth receiver for this team through the first two weeks.

Cody White saved my life — EB 🥷🏽 (@ErikBergmanJr) September 20, 2026

Dont need jeremiah smith when youve got cody white — Turtle 🐢 (@Raiders_Simp) September 20, 2026

Ashton Jeanty's Rough Day

Sep 20, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) runs the ball against the Los Angeles Chargers during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After a 100-yard rushing game last week, Jeanty didn't find the same success against the Chargers, rushing for only 48 yards at a clip of 2.3 yards per carry. He was also not a factor in the passing game, dropping three passes in critical moments.

Fans were concerned about how he ran the ball in this game, especially since he should be the heartbeat of this team's offense in a resurgent second season.

Ashton Jeanty has three BAD drops today — Gator 🏈 (@TheFFGator) September 20, 2026

Ashton Jeanty is having a rough game — J💲 (@2slickjordan) September 20, 2026

Kirk Cousins' Performance

Sep 20, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) throws a pass against the Los Angeles Chargers during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Cousins continues to show why the team brought him in, even though Fernando Mendoza was the No. 1 overall pick.

He finished the day with 253 passing yards and three touchdowns, looking like the Kirk Cousins of old. Raider Nation was impressed.

The way Kirk Cousins looking we might not see Mendoza play this year 😂 — D Nell (@AceRozaay) September 20, 2026

KIRK COUSINS I’M SORRY. I WASN’T FAMILIAR WITH YOUR GAME. — The Chill Guy (@ScubaSteve_87) September 20, 2026

The Raiders take on the New Orleans Saints on the road next week.