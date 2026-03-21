Updated Raiders Post-FA Depth Chart

The Las Vegas Raiders will have nearly a completely new look across the board when they return to the field in 2026. Mass changes along the coaching staff and roster have already begun, and the NFL Draft is approaching, bringing even more change to the desert.

Feb 10, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek at press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Las Vegas have handed the keys to Klint Kubiak as their head coach. Raiders general manager John Spytek has been hard at work improving Las Vegas' roster, with more improvement expected to be made shortly. Las Vegas had an impressive start to free agency and will now turn to the draft.

The Raiders entered the offseason with many holes on both sides of the ball. Fixing their roster was the top priority of the offseason. They have quickly eliminated several of the roster's most pressing needs. Their effective start to free agency began to answer questions surrounding the depth chart.

Jan 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) carries the ball against Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Drue Tranquill (23) in the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Offense

The Raiders have already improved what was one of the league's worst offenses in 2025. They still need to add depth at several positions, but Las Vegas' offense is much better with the arrival of Tyler Lindenbaum, and the depth that Spencer Burford will bring.

Las Vegas' depth chart on offense is all but set, with few questions other than at offensive guard, where Burford or Caleb Rogers will battle for a starting position.

Dec 14, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Quarterback: [Fernando Mendoza,] Aidan O'Connell.

Fullback: Connor Heyward.

Running Back: Ashton Jeanty, Dylan Laube.

Jan 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Kansas City Chiefs safety Chamarri Conner (27) misses a tackle attempt against Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) during the fourth quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Wide Receivers: Jalen Nailor, Tre Tucker, Jack Bech., Dareke Young

Tight End: Brock Bowers, Michael Mayer.

Left Offensive Tackle: Kolton Miller, Charles Grant.

Left Offensive Guard: Caleb Rogers, Spencer Burford.

Jun 10, 2025; Baltimore, MD, USA; Baltimore Ravens center Tyler Linderbaum (64) looks on during an NFL OTA at Under Armour Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images | Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images

Center: Tyler Linderbaum, Jordan Merideth.

Right Offensive Guard: Jackson Powers-Johnson, McClendon Curtis, and Antonio Mafi.

Right Offensive Tackle: DJ Glaze, Dalton Wagner, draft pick.

Feb 10, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders coach Klint Kubiak speaks at introductory press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Defense

Expect to see a lot of movement along the Raiders' interior defensive line this season under defensive coordinator Rob Leonard, who is also the Raiders' former defensive line coach. Leonard has spent several seasons working directly with what is Las Vegas' deepest defensive group.

Las Vegas has several defensive linemen who can be used in various ways alongside one another. Look for Leonard to spend the offseason and even his first full season at the helm experimenting with different lineups along the defensive line.

Aug 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive line coach Rob Leonard against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Look for Leonard's lineups and playcalling to be his specialty, especially as Las Vegas continues to add talent and depth to the defensive side of the ball. The Raiders' front office invested heavily in its defense and will continue to do so. In the meantime, expect an improved unit.

Dec 14, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Thomas Booker IV (99) in the tunnel against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Nose Tackle: Adam Butler, Tyree Wilson, JJ Pegues, Thomas Booker, Tonka Hemingway.

Defensive Ends: Jonah Laulu, Thomas Booker, Tyree Wilson, Tonka Hemingway, JJ Pegues.

Edge: Maxx Crosby, Kwity Paye, Malcolm Koonce, Charles Snowden.

Aug 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Adam Butler (69) against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Linebackers: Nakobe Dean, Quay Walker, Cody Lindenberg, Segun Olubi,

Cornerbacks: Eric Stokes, Darien Porter, Taron Johnson, Decamerion Richardson, Kyu Blu Kelly, Greedy Vance,

Safety: Jeremy Chinn, Isaiah Pola-Mao, Terrell Edmunds, Tristin McCullum.