The Raiders May Have Already Found Their Pleasant Surprise

The Las Vegas Raiders have addressed all three phases of the game by making multiple additions to the offense and defense, adding talent to the starting lineup and reserves. Las Vegas has quietly addressed its special teams unit with several moves and several more to come.

Feb 10, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders coach Klint Kubiak (left) and general manager John Spytek at introductory press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

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Kubiak's Search

The Raiders need more than the Maxx Crosbys and Ashton Jeantys on the roster to step up moving forward, if they hope to be successful. Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak recently acknowledged, that is his experience that there is always a few players that outperform expectations.

“I think that every team I've ever been on, there's just players that surprise you. For instance, last year, Jax [Jaxon Smith-Njigba] -- he wasn't supposed to be an outside receiver. I thought he did a pretty good job last year. So, you're just finding what guys do best and trying to use their abilities to help the team,” Kubiak said.

Dec 28, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Dareke Young (83) warms up before the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Las Vegas certainly has many players on the roster that could outdo expectations, but may players that were already on the roster's expectations should be reasonable on an individual basis. The Raiders signed Dareke Young, a relative unknown, for a group of relatively unproven receivers.

“Yeah, the number one thing is just phenomenal contributor on special teams. A guy that is still really improving as a receiver. He had a really good training camp last year, and then the few opportunities that he got in the games as a receiver, he made the most of them. He made a big play when we played Tampa, another one against New Orleans. So, I think just an ascending young player.”

Sep 25, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Dareke Young (83) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Young has 72 receiving yards in four seasons in the National Football League, giving credence to Kubiak's acknowledgment of continued improvement from Young. The Raiders have several unpolished wide receivers on the roster, giving Young a chance to secure a roster spot.

"I think, everyone would love the traditional Megatron X in their offense. You don't see those guys as much. I think you're just trying to get your five best eligibles however you can get them and then go get them open on game day," Kubiak said.

Jun 11, 2025; Renton, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Dareke Young (83) is pictured during mini-camp at Virginia Mason Athletic Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images | Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images

Just as the Raiders aim to fix their offensive line with the expected arrival of quarterback Fernando Mendoza, Las Vegas must also give him a wider array of pass catchers to work with than what is currently on the roster. Jalen Nailor was a solid step in the right direction, but they need more.

As the Raiders move into a new era, they will not care who gets the most targets, catches, or carries, as they previously had to. This gives Young a chance to rise in the ranks. Moving forward, it will be about getting the ball downfield and into the end zone, regardless of who does it or how.