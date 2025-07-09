Patrick Mahomes Sounds Off on Raiders' Minority Owner Tom Brady
The history between the Las Vegas Raiders and the Kansas City Chiefs goes back decades. However, the connection between the two organizations continues to this day in several ways.
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes recently spoke about his relationship with Raiders minority owner Tom Brady. Mahomes noted that he and Brady have a better relationship than some may have previously believed.
He credited Brady with being willing to help give him advice, even though Mahomes is a threat to his legacy.
"I’ve actually talked to Tom a good amount this offseason. It’s cool that he wants to give me advice. He doesn’t have to be like that. He’s such a good dude. And I have so much respect for him, and I’ll take any advice he gives me," Mahomes said on the Up and Adams Show.
"He always talks about being yourself. He thinks that – which I truly believe, too – is that guys can spot when you’re not authentic, and you’re not putting in the work. That’s something that he did every single day. That’s why guys respected him so much," Mahomes said.
"That’s all I’m going to do for the rest of my career, and I feel like I’ve done so far is I’m always myself. "No matter if you like me or don’t like me, you know I’m giving everything I can to win football games."
Mahomes and the Chiefs nearly did something even Brady had not accomplished. Still, their embarrassing Super Bowl loss to the Philadelphia Eagles ended the Chiefs' hope of a third consecutive Super Bowl win.
"I think [legacy is] always in the back of your mind, even from the beginning of my career. But at the end of the day, it’s about taking it a day at a time ... That’s something that I’ve been conscious of – of knowing how blessed I am to be in Kansas City, to have all these great players around me," Mahomes said," Mahomes said.
“And having Tom – a guy like that – say that, it just motivates me even more."
The Raiders will look to stop the Chiefs from winning the AFC West for a 10th consecutive season. Few teams in the league have played the Chiefs as well as the Raiders have over the past two seasons, but Las Vegas must be prepared to face a motivated Chiefs team this upcoming season.
