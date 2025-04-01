How Much More Can Raiders' Offense Improve in 2025?
The Las Vegas Raiders were largely ineffective on the offensive side of the ball last season.
The lack of offensive output is part of what cost the previous regime their jobs. The team had no consistency at quarterback and struggled to run the ball for much of the season.
In 2024, the Raiders ranked 27th in the NFL in total offense (303.2 yards per game), 13th in passing offense (223.4), last in rushing offense (79.8), and 29th in scoring offense (18.2 points per game).
The Raiders ranked 31st in offensive expected points added per game, which quantifies how likely a team is to score by each play. The Silver and Black did not eclipse 30 points in a game this season.
Pete Carroll should bring a fresh offensive perspective to the Raiders. He hired Chip Kelly as his offensive coordinator, who just led Ohio State to the national championship.
Kelly has been a head coach in the NFL, but never an OC. It could be better for him to just call plays at the professional level instead of having to manage everything a head coach has to manage.
The Raiders also upgraded at quarterback by trading for Geno Smith. Smith revitalized his career under Carroll with the Seattle Seahawks, something he and Raider Nation hope to continue in Las Vegas.
With all these changes on offense, how much better can the Raiders’ offense be?
Kelly will be a first-year OC, so there may be an adjustment period for him as he readjusts to the NFL. Kelly’s Philadelphia Eagles were some of the best offenses in the NFL, but that was back in 2013, so he needs time to learn how to coach a modern-day offense.
Smith should elevate this offense by creating more explosive plays. He ranked ninth in the NFL in passes of over 20+ yards with 54.
The Raiders’ 2024 quarterbacks combined for 55.
Las Vegas still has to upgrade at wide receiver. Jakobi Meyers is a good start, but the Raiders need another explosive player they could find in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Six postseason teams ranked in the top 10 in offensive EPA/play. The lowest team was the Houston Texans, who ranked 24th.
The Raiders cannot make the playoffs by ranking in the bottom half of the league offensively – the Texans are a rare example of those that dealt with injuries and poor offensive line play.
Carroll’s Raiders should aim to average around 0.01 and 0.03 points per play and around 23-26 points per game if he wants to make the postseason in his first year leading the Raiders.
There is still work for John Spytek to do to build this offense, but upgrading at quarterback and adding an experienced – although in need of a tune-up – offensive coordinator is a step in the right direction.
One thing is certain: the Raiders’ offense should be markedly better in 2025.
Don't forget to follow us on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.