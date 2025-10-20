What the Raiders Must Fix to Get Back on Track
After losing four out of their past five games, the Las Vegas Raiders are at a critical point on their season. Las Vegas has their upcoming Bye Week to regroup but still face a formidable schedule when they return. They will face that schedule with many of the same issues currently plaguing them.
What the Raiders Must Do
Following Sunday's loss to the Chiefs, Smith noted what it is he believes the Raiders must do when they return from their Bye Week. At 2-5, words mean little for a Raiders team that entered this season with hopes of improvement under Carroll and his coaching staff.
“Talking isn’t going to get it done, I’m going to be real with you. It’s going to be on Sunday or whenever we play. Say, “Go out there with bad intentions and get it done.” It’s not going to be about what we say. You can’t motivate. These guys, everybody in the locker room has got to look within himself," Smith said.
"Then, as a unit, we have to come together and continue to come together. Tough losses like this should be a gut check and make you lock in with your teammates. We’ve got to lock in more with our teammates, and we’ve got play better.”
Smith shared his thoughts on what the Raiders can do to turn things around. He and his teammates know there is obviously room for improvement following Sunday's embarrassing performance against Kansas City. Las Vegas must figure things out immediately.
“No, I don’t see any issues, but I think when you don’t get the result that you want, there’s got to be some issues, right? 31-0 is embarrassing. We put too much into this game to come out here and not have a shot. My heart is broken for Raiders fans. There is a lot that goes into this. There’s a lot of things on that field that we can do better," Smith said.
"I’m not looking at anyone else. I’m looking at myself when I say that. When I think of the game and how we can get better, I think about how I can play better, how I can lead my teammates better, and how I can play better on that field.”
