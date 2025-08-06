Pete Carroll's Former Player Speaks on His Rare Energy
There is one thing to say that there is energy with the Silver and Black this offseason and now in training camp. But you are seeing it from the team and it is coming from the main piece to all their offseason moves, head coach Pete Carroll. Carroll, since the day he was brought in, has been bringing the energy. Now you are seeing it from the players, and that is a good sign for this team.
Carroll will do his best to get the Las Vegas Raiders franchise and team back to their winning ways. That is one of the biggest reasons we were brought in this offseason. Carroll has a great track record when it comes to helping turn things around for struggling teams. Carroll is also a great leader both on and off the field, his and is veteran presence is like no other.
Carroll wants to win right away and does not want to wait a year or two to start doing it. He made that clear when he got hired by the Silver and Black. Carroll made it more clear by all the moves he made with the Raiders this offseason to put the team in the best possible position to be successful this season. The Raiders have a long way to go, but if there is one head coach who can turn things around for the Raiders organization, it is Carroll.
"The energy is crazy, he is never sick, you never see him having a cough when it is cold outside during the winter. We have always asked ourselves, you know, what is coach Carroll on?" said former Carroll coached player Robert Turbin on CBS Sports.
"Is he taking a pre-workout every time he comes to the facility? Because the energy is always at 100 percent. No matter what kind of day it is, no matter after a win, after loss, he is the same guy every day. And that is what he preaches to his players as well. You know, be the same guy every day. And you will get great results."
Carroll is the right fit for the Raiders this season. Carroll is trying to take the Raiders in a direction only he knows how to do, and that is why the Raiders are set up for success this season.
