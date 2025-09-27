Pete Carrroll Takes on Jackson Powers-Johnson's Playing Time, Raiders Team, Head On
HENDERSON, Nev. — The Las Vegas Raiders, currently holding a 1-2 record, should not feel any shame about their situation.
However, the absolute embarrassment comes from last week's loss and the growing controversy surrounding the offensive line, which has indeed proven to be ineffective. Last week, it was particularly disappointing.
Pete Carroll, known for his tendency to speak at length, offered a refreshing perspective on his role as an NFL head coach by candidly discussing the state of his team.
Vegas is a City that is Always Aware of the Odds
The hard truth is that we live in Vegas, and in this city we play the odds.
The odds of making the NFL Playoffs drop off significantly for teams that start 1-3 compared to 2-2, and while I may not think this is a playoff team, Carroll does, and he addressed the “Odds.”
"There's both sides to that statistic too. No, we got to get going. That's all there is to it. We got to get going."
Pete Carroll Spared No Punches Talking JPJ
There is no mincing words: this offensive line was terrible as a unit versus the Commanders. So, I asked Carroll if, after a week of competing, he expected his starting offensive line to remain the same as last week, or if it would change.
"That's a good way to ask it. You could have just asked if JPJ [Jackson Powers-Johnson] is playing. He's playing in this game, and they'll both play."
Kudos to Carroll. While one player wouldn’t have changed the outcome last week, the conspicuous absence of JPJ is a topic of conversation not only among Raider Nation but also within the NFL.
Because he is not an excuse maker, and his resume has earned him the benefit of the doubt, you must lend an ear and listen to Carroll on the difference between last week and this week, from many angles.
How is the team's mood?
"It's so much different this week from last week because of the style of practice we had to because the late game and all that kind of stuff on Monday. And this was a regular back to format schedule this week, and it was so much better. It was so much better. I mean, we have a whole style of how we do it, and expectations and standards and all that. We got to get right back to it, and so I'm really pleased with the week."
What is the health status of TE Michael Mayer?
"He's got another test tomorrow too, I think, before we know."
Carroll the Builder
Carroll is a builder, he is a developer, he is the man brought in to repair and restore so how is he enjoying that process in the desert?
"Well, I mean, this is kind of what I do, so I really embrace all of it. I like every aspect of it. I like the teaching part of it. I like the challenge part of it. Of course, it's all about sharing a whole way of looking at things, about always compete, and how we do all of that, it's a central theme in the program. And so there's a whole process to it, and we went through the early aspects of it, but it doesn't mean much early on.”
The Team, The Team,The Team
He stayed on the subject addressing the team aspect.
“They hear the words and they hear the thoughts, until we actually get out here and practice and work and have games to deal with and the issues that come up with games, wins and losses. So, I like every aspect of it. To me, every bit of it is a challenge to compete and figure out how you can do something a little bit better, be curious to all of the things that are doing well and that aren't doing well and to try to put that all in perspective and make really good choices and get better and move forward.”
He concluded with, “Also, since we're just kind of rattling on there, I also like that through the process, you get a chance to meet these guys, see them for the first time, start the process, and then see how they respond to the way that we do things, and then see how they respond to the games as we play it, and then to see how they respond to the games that go well and don't go well.”
He then did something he is prone to do.
Professor Carroll
Carroll’s resume reads like a PHD in pro football and he dropped a nugget that most people, void of his success, wouldn’t have know.
“Big wins can be just as challenging as big losses in the next week. And so, we're trying to understand how to master that mentality, and this week of practice tells me that we bounced right back in action, and so every bit of it is fun to me. So, I like it all."
On Thursday Night NFL football, the new kickoff rule immensely impacted the game and Carroll talked about the new rules, and how they are changing the game of football.
Ever the competitor, here is a hint, he doesn’t mind it.
"Yeah, I mean, it could have been that play. It could have been a PI. It could have been whatever in a critical situation. Yeah, it's always the very next step you take, and that's the next play that you're faced with. It isn't about what just happened or whatever. The hope is that you're focused so that you can execute like we're counting on and like your teammates were counting on.”
He added, “The fact that they missed the landing zone on that kick, he's probably kicked thousands of balls that weren't there and so that one got away, whatever. Yeah, but every play is crucially important, and you don't know which one's going to spell the aspect of the results of the game. So, you got to play them all right to the max."
Throughout his entire career, Pete Carroll has paid close attention to the details and all three phases of the game.
So, while the kickoff rules haven’t changed, how he prepares, does he think they are changing the game in general and the preparation for them?
"I wouldn't think that. I wouldn't think that it affects everything because of the kickoff. It certainly affects the kickoff. It does affect our thinking and all that, but it doesn't affect how we punt the football and hit field goals and stuff like that, I wouldn't think. The first couple weeks, just like when you're a new team, you show what you are doing and show who you are and what you're trying to get done, and the other teams got to take advantage of that; they didn't know.”
Carroll continued his thought, adding, “When you're a new team like us, they have to figure us out because they don't have last year. We can look at last year's film. We can look at Ben [Johnson] when he's coaching in Detroit. We have all kinds of different ways to go, and I think that you see a big transition maybe in the kicking game because it's just three weeks old and everybody got a chance to see everybody, and pretty hard to hide it after a couple of weeks."
Michael Mayer's Effort Appreciated
Ian Thomas had an excellent training camp, and with the health of Michael Mayer up in the air, he moves to the front of the line, something Carroll has no issues with. But he wasn’t done first talking about Mayer.
"Yeah, first let's just say about Mike [Michael Mayer]. Mike's had an incredibly good start with us. He's done everything we asked of him. He's been a marvelous teammate and all that. If he can't go on this weekend, he'll be back next week and ready to go.
TE Ian Thomas Set to Emerge?
Then he moved on to Thomas, “Ian [Thomas] has been right there every step of the way. Was a really fortunate get for us. He's got experience and background, versatility, all of that, and they really share those roles for us. So, Ian will jump right in if Mike can't go, and we'll do a totally good job with his opportunity, so I'm not worried about that. I just want to make sure that Mike's right, and we got to take care of him."
A Well Earned Benefit of the Doubt
Carroll’s well-earned reputation is that of a student of the game of football. So what did he learn about his team this week in practice after that terrible loss in the nation’s capital last week?
"They totally came back and worked exactly the way we needed to. This is a championship week of preparation, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday. They did exactly what we needed them to do, and they did it with energy and juice and toughness and all of that. So, let's see. We got Saturday review coming up, and then we get to one o'clock and let's see how we go.”
He then elaborated, “You kind of don't ever really know. You'd like to think you do, but you got to go out there and do the job. I'm sure they're pumped up about their win last week. It was a terrific win for them, and they get to try to make that turn. Like I said, big wins are just as difficult to come back from as big losses, so we'll see what happens with them, see what happens with us."
