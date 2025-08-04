Podcast: Training Camp Raiders Report #10
Our latest Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast offers more observations from today's practice and Saturday’s scrimmage.
HENDERSON, Nev.—The Las Vegas Raiders returned to the practice field today, for their first practice after their scrimmage at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday.
The Las Vegas Raiders selected a prized rookie IOL in Caleb Rogers.
The young man has had a promising training camp, and at a deep position on the 2025 team.
After practice recently, Rogers spoke to the media about his rookie camp.
We have a partial transcript of what Rogers said below.
Guard Caleb Rogers
Q: We talked to you after rookie minicamp, it's a blinking of an eye, you're in your training camp, but it's also kind of a long ways away. What's your growth been personally from that point to now? Caleb Rogers: "I mean, it's been very continuous. I mean, transitioning into guard the last few practices I've been in center. And so, just striving to get better every single day. I really appreciate the coaches and the culture around here, strength staff, training staff, nutrition, equipment. Literally, everybody, top to bottom is on the same page. It makes it very easy to take the next step forward. And that's something that Pete [Carroll] talks about a lot, just every day, taking that next step forward. And so, yeah, I mean, it's just been a really good experience so far."
Q: When's the heads up that you get that you're going to be taking some snaps outside? Rogers: "I'm all ears every single day. So first day at training camp, I was at right guard. Next day we're walking out, 'By the way, you're at left'. Next time or whenever I got the center heads up, probably 10 minutes before. But that's just the expectation I have for me to be able to rotate, play anything, and that was the expectation I told them to have for me. So, whenever they need me to play, whatever they need me to play, I'll be ready for it."
Q: Do you have center in your background at all? Rogers: "Not in game. I played it in a lot of bowl game practices during college. Played it at the Senior Bowl. And so, something I'm adjusting to, I really enjoyed. It feels natural. We got to get the snaps on target more. That's the biggest thing right now. But I mean the position itself, post-snap is feeling really fun."
