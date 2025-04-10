The State of the Raiders Heading Into 2025 NFL Draft
The Las Vegas Raiders are in a better spot than expected.
Head coach Pete Carroll and general manager John Spytek's influence has changed the very foundation of the franchise and the presence of minority owner Tom Brady has played a big role, too.
While the silver and black lost several key starters on defense, their free agency signings were a cost-effective way to reload and the trade for quarterback Geno Smith gives them something the franchise has lacked for two seasons -- a true, proven starting quarterback.
Pro Football Focus' Bradley Locker broke down the state of each NFL team heading into the 2025 NFL Draft, and the Raiders are sitting pretty good, all things considered.
They need a cornerback, a linebacker, and another weapon in the passing game.
"New general manager John Spytek immediately went to work in bolstering Las Vegas’ dreary roster by trading for quarterback Geno Smith and adding players such as Jeremy Chinn, Elandon Roberts, Eric Stokes and Raheem Mostert," wrote Locker. "The unfortunate reality for Las Vegas is that this team is still significant strides away from contending. The Raiders need at least one more legitimate starter at outside cornerback, a coverage linebacker next to Roberts and a perimeter receiver to pair with Jakobi Meyers.
"Mostert would likely sit as the team’s RB1 if camp opened today, but he produced only a 70.4 PFF rushing grade in 2024. After placing last in PFF rushing grade a season ago, the Raiders definitely need more juice at tailback in 2025 and beyond. The team’s offensive line for this year is in solid shape, but both Dylan Parham and Jordan Meredith will be free agents come season’s end, and Alex Cappa turned in only a 50.5 PFF overall grade last year."
The Raiders are key pieces away from contending, but a generational running back like Ashton Jeanty might help speed that process along. The best running back prospect since Saquon Barkley in 2018, Jeanty has the makings to be a walk-in, Day 1 impact starter and the potential to be a 1,000-yard+ rookie.
Arizona wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan has looked like a viable No. 1 pick for the Raiders to pair with Brock Bowers as well. Michigan cornerback Will Johnson has the Raiders' interest, too.
