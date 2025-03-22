National Voice Ranks Raiders Top 5 in Offseason Winners
The Las Vegas Raiders' offseason pursuit has been one of the busier ones in the National Football League thus far. Coming to agreements in new general manger John Spytek and head coach in Pete Carroll should create some stability for the future, even with the "win now" approach as Carroll put it.
After solving their front office dilemma, the Raiders took their approach to the offseason head on. Coming to an agreement to extend Maxx Crosby as well as making a trade to land an experienced quarterback in Geno Smith, the moves are being made to further push the franchise in the right direction.
Analyst Rich Eisen also views the Raiders offseason as an early success, which he touched at on his show. According to Eisen, Las Vegas is among the Top 5 franchises in offseason moves this season. Below is what he had to say to back up his claim.
"They hired Pete Carroll and I kinda like it. The fact that they also got Geno Smith and Pete, it's like 'Okay, we're bringing a sense of stability here. We're bring a sense of who we are. We're done with the revolving door... Who cares about Pete's age? What we have is experience'," Eisen said on the Rich Eisen Show.
"They have a sense of calm, but excitement and with that, and Geno, comes signing Crosby, you don't have any silliness happening with your best player. You got interesting additions in Jeremy Chinn...Alex Cappa add him to your line, Raheem Mostert... The nonsense of the four and three wins I think are over," Eisen said.
The Raiders could have easily taken what they were left with from last season and try to build from there, but erasing pieces that consistently brought losing seasons and adding people who are familiar with winning will only change the way the culture views Raiders football.
It remains to be up in the air, but given all the moves they did, as well as pairing those pieces with successes from last season, the Raiders should be in the mix for the AFC West division that has become ever so stacked over the years. All in all, the Raiders deserved to be ranked in Eisen's list.
