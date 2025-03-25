HOF Voting Member on the Case For Jim Plunkett
The Raiders organization has its rich history of former players and coaches. The Raiders franchise is one of a kind and way different from all the rest. Over their storied history the Raiders have had their share of great players that have brought the franchise their best moments.
One of those legendary players was quarterback Jim Plunkett. Plunkett is well known all around the NFL by fans and he is one of the favorite players of Raider Nation.
Plunkett brought the Silver and Black two Super Bowl Championships, and when we finally got his shot with the Raiders, he took full advantage of it and never looked back. The only thing from Plunkett's resume that is missing is being elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
Our Hondo Carpenter and Hall of Famer senior committee member Rick Gosselin discussed why Plunkett is not a hall of famer yet on a recent episode of the "Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast."
"I went through and put together a list of over 100 players that I thought were worthy of Hall of Fame consideration," said Gosselin. "There are eight NFL MVPs, two defensive players of the year off the 50th anniversary team. A player on the 100th anniversary team. There are players with seven, eight, and nine Pro Bowls."
"Now every franchise, feels it has three to five players that has been passed over by the Hall of Fame process in this pool for instance ... The Raiders Lester Hayes, Jim Plunkett, Jack Tatum, Art Powell, they all feel like these guys have been passed over in the process. Now we bring out, two senior candidates a year off this list of hundred and every year more players go in."
"Everyone looks at the guy they want, and they look at Jim Plunkett ... I got to look at the hundred players on this master list and figure out who are the most deserving. A lot of guys that I had in the initial list ... I still have 100 of names. Jim Plunkett is one of those 100 names and we got to figure out where does he fit ... The senior committee is not a clearing house for any one team and here we got five Raiders since 2006 ... you want to spread it around ... Now is Plunkett better than a player in a quarterback who was the best player in a single season, Plunkett won two Super Bowls with great teams ... It is a numbers problem."
