Is Secondary the Real Priority in the Draft?
When it comes to the NFL Draft in April, the Las Vegas Raiders will need the most help in the secondary -- or so thinks one NFL writer.
The Raiders have been projected to take players like Ashton Jeanty, Tetairoa McMillan, even LSU's Will Campbell, but Pro Football Focus' Bradley Locker, in a list of worst-case scenarios for each team in the draft, wrote that they would be remiss to neglect the secondary; even after the additions of do-it-all defensive back Jeremy Chinn and cornerbacks Lonnie Johnson Jr. and Eric Stokes.
"The Raiders made waves in the first few weeks of the offseason by landing Geno Smith and re-signing Malcolm Koonce," wrote Locker. "They will likely add more at running back and receiver in the draft, but the team’s secondary is still a real liability.
"Free-agent signings Jeremy Chinn (65.2 PFF overall grade) and Eric Stokes (62.4 PFF coverage grade) are in line to start as things stand, but each is a volatile player. On top of that, Las Vegas still has to replace Nate Hobbs’ production on the inside. New general manager John Spytek needs to focus on cornerback and safety early in the draft, no matter how tantalizing an offensive player is in the first few rounds."
If Locker is referring to the need for a first-round defensive back, perhaps the only one that is worth the No. 6 pick is Michigan's Will Johnson. Widely considered the No. 1 defensive back in the draft for the past year, Johnson's stock took a hit in the NFL Combine.
NFL.com's Lance Zierlein's evaluation is still favorable, however:
"Teams love big, fluid cornerbacks with ball production and that is exactly what Johnson offers," wrote Zierlein. "He’s instinctive and plays with good body control and change of direction in space. He can play man coverage, but he’s at his best when playing with his eyes forward instead of chasing routes downfield. Johnson displays good pre-snap recognition and can read and anticipate routes/throws at a high level.
"While he plays the role of thief in coverage, he needs to balance that mentality with a healthy respect for NFL route-runners, as he might lack the recovery speed to close the distance at a desired rate. He has coveted traits and his areas of concern fail to stand out as impediments for what could become a long, successful career as a future Pro Bowler."
The draft is deep at cornerback and safety -- the Raiders do not need to spend their top pick on the secondary if it is unnecessary. Drafting the best player available is the likely strategy they will use.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.