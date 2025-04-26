Social Media Reacts to Raiders' Selection of Darien Porter
The Las Vegas Raiders selected Iowa State cornerback Darien Porter with the No. 68 pick.
Porter is a high-floor prospect that wowed many throughout the 2025 NFL Draft process. He was a favorite to many reporters on this staff as a draft riser with IQ, athleticism, and length, not too mention versatility.
Our Hondo Carpenter asked Raider Nation their thoughts on the pick, and they responded.
"Great size, tall, can make plays. Carroll and Graham will coach him up and make him a day one contributor. Really like this pick too Hondo," a fan wrote.
Another responded, "It's clear the type or tone the new organization is trying to establish with the picks we have added. Another tough young man. Will need developed at corner, but who better to do it then Pete Carrol."
"The front office is cooking and getting players that fit the new scheme."
"Apparently has to get better and more physical as a tackler. Seems like a measurables and potential pick. Could be a good pick," wrote a fan.
Per a scouting report from NFL.com's Lance Zierlein:
"Sixth-year senior with elite traits and special teams talent but only one year of starting experience at cornerback. Porter’s rep total is heavy on zone coverages but he has the athleticism, burst and speed to handle more man coverage. He has excellent zone awareness with the twitch and ball skills to expand his sphere of influence. He uses his length to shade downfield throws but needs to get stronger to improve his press, his contest and his tackling in run support. More schooling is needed as a pattern-matcher but his athletic profile and instant impact on special teams should create more confidence in projecting Porter’s continued ascension as a CB2/CB3."
Per Pro Football Focus:
"He is a rare prospect in many ways. The first is his elite track background, which gives him great explosiveness and recovery speed. The second is his measurables, with his height and arms ranking above the 95th percentile. He didn’t have much time to showcase his ball skills, but he has great hands. His build is on the slender side, and though the effort is there, he lacks strength in multiple areas — mainly tackling and getting off blocks. His lack of experience has led to clunkiness in his backpedals and a lack of anticipation for receiver movements and punch timing.
"Porter is at his best when he can play off the line of scrimmage in zone and close downhill faster than the offense expects. He blocked five kicks in college: four punts and one field goal."
