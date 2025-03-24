Potential Raiders Target Diggs with Some Fantastic News
The Las Vegas Raiders have made a lot of good moves this offseason. The new regime have been adding to the roster after losing some key pieces in free agency. Head coach Pete Carroll and general manager John Spytek have done a well job of not reaching for players and overpaying for them.
Carroll and Spytek are still looking to add more players to fill in the spots on the roster that are still missing. The Raiders will look to add another wide receiver for sure to go along with Jakobi Meyers and Brock Bowers in the passing game.
They also want to get more weapons for their new quarterback, Geno Smith. Smith during his time with the Seattle Seahawks played well because he had two good receiver. Smith already has two great targets in Bowers and Meyers but he can be getting one more soon.
One potential receiver the Silver and Black can target is Stefon Diggs. Diggs was sent last season with the Houston Texans, but his season was cut short because of a torn ACL he suffered. Diggs has been a great receiver throughout his career, and the Raiders can take a chance on him.
Diggs will not have to be a number one receiver, and he can come in on a team-friendly contract. The good news for Diggs is that he is doing great as he is rehabbing his knee.
"The 31-year-old Diggs is in his recovery from a torn ACL in his right knee that he suffered on Oct. 27 while playing for the Houston Texans. League sources have described Diggs as ahead of schedule, already running full speed and gaining increased comfort cutting and changing direction," said ESPN NFL reporter Mike Reiss.
"One coach who worked closely with Diggs told ESPN he is one of his all-time favorites because he "loves football, practices hard and with purpose, and wants to be coached," adding that "he's a warmer person than the stigma that follows him," added Reiss.
The Raiders can take a chance on the veteran receiver if the new regime thinks he can help the team win next season and will be a good fit. Diggs will come back next season wanting to prove that he is still a top receiver in the league, even after his injury.
