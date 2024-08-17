Las Vegas Raiders CB Jakorian Bennett Spoke from Practice; We Have Everything He Said
HENDERSON, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders are coming to the end of their fourth week of training camp and are preparing to host the Dallas Cowboys at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday.
Silver and Black Coach Antonio Pierce has said that he would prefer to be able to name a QB11 after the game, and Aidan O'Connell and Gardner Minshew are immersed in a head-to-head battle for the job here at Raiders Training Camp.
CB Jakorian Bennett has been a star since joining the Silver and Black, and he took time before practice to discuss his thoughts on the state of the Raider Nation.
We have everything that he said for you, and you can watch it below:
Las Vegas Raiders Coach Antonio Pierce spoke recently before practice, and below is a partial transcript.
Q: Antonio, you came up as an undrafted free agent. I know you’re keeping a wide lens on this team obviously, but do you keep an eye on that particular group? And isthere anybody that's popped for you from that group?
Coach Pierce: “Yeah, I mean, every year you got three to five guys that just kind of pop up. Like, man, check this guy out. Wil Putnam, the center, has done a really good job for us. We got some other guys, linebackers, Amari [Gainer] has done a really good job as far as just stepping up and being physical. But I think overall, these guys they’ll get more opportunities as we get into the preseason. It's tough, especially when you're playing your starters like we are, and we'll do it again this week, for those guys get the reps. But I think more importantly, you're looking at guys that if they don't make the roster and we put them on the practice squad, isthatsomebody that we feel like we can develop in a year or two and they become a player.”
