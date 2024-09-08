Las Vegas Raiders DT Jonah Laulu from the Locker Room Pre-Los Angeles Chargers
The Las Vegas Raiders are in Los Angeles for the season's first game. They will take on the Chargers at SoFi Stadium later today.
But before they headed to Los Angeles, we caught up with some players for the latest information.
We spoke in the locker room with DT Jonah Laulu looking ahead to the Los Angeles Chargers.
Below is the entire transcript of Coach Antonio Pierce addressing the loss of DE Malcolm Koonce:
Q: Malcolm Koonce was listed on the injury report yesterday. Is he good to go for Sunday?
Coach Pierce: "He'll be out."
Q: What happened during practice?
Coach Pierce: "He'll just be out. It happened during practice."
Q: Jim Harbaugh’s teams are known for running the ball a lot. That hasn't always been at its best during the preseason. How do you feel about the run defense going into Sunday?
Coach Pierce: "Yeah, I mean, it was really good to watch last night's football game. You saw a lot of good situational football and teams that like to run the ball, and what happens when you don't stop the run and you're not disciplined. And that's something that we learned from in the preseason and something we worked on over the last two weeks on getting ready for this game."
Q: It seems like there's a fine line you have to walk between blocking out the outside noise and then also using bulletin board material for motivation. What's been the advice you've given the players to best go about that?
Coach Pierce: "Just worry about the Raiders."
Q: Considering that development that you kind of just gave us, what is your thought process on Janarius Robinson? What have you seen from him in training camp and what do you like about him?
Coach Pierce: "Yeah, I mean, for all the guys – when one guy's out, it’s next man up mentality. Good thing about it, Tyree Wilson and J Rob [Janarius Robinson], those guys have had a lot of opportunities to play, and we expect them to step up and play well."
